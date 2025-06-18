Beat Saber will no longer get new content on PS VR and PS VR2, with multiplayer to be dropped next year

The PlayStation VR and PlayStation VR2 versions of Beat Saber will no longer get new content, developer Beat Games has announced.

All future content for the game, including new songs, will be released on Meta Quest and Steam, but will not be coming to either of PlayStation‘s VR devices.

“As we look to the future and plan the next big leap for Beat Saber, we have made the decision to no longer release updates for PS4 and PS5 starting in June 2025,” the studio said in a statement.

“Our passion for VR remains unwavering. We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and what we can bring to Beat Saber fans who have been on this journey with us over the past 7 years.”

According to Beat Games, the surprise release of Lady Gaga’s Abracadabra on June 5 was the last song to be released on PS VR and PS VR2, and all subsequent track releases will skip the PlayStation devices.

Players on PS VR and PS VR2 will still be able to keep playing Beat Saber, and any tracks released before today will still be available to buy and use in the game.

Beat Saber will still be available for purchase on PS4 and PS5 devices, and players can still play or purchase songs or music packs that were released prior to June 18, 2025. However, no new content will be released on these platforms after that date.

Beat Games announcement about PS4/PS5 support. For more details, please visit our website: https://t.co/Vq4zGwcJGK pic.twitter.com/nCWxj2DndY — Beat Saber (@BeatSaber) June 18, 2025

Beat Games also announced that the PS VR and PS VR2 versions of the game will no longer have multiplayer, starting on January 21, 2026.

Although the game will stop receiving new content, the studio says it will continue providing customer support for those players,” ensuring they have a seamless experience on the PlayStation platform”.

“We’re grateful for the incredible support you’ve shown us over the years, and we’re excited to share what the future holds for Beat Saber,” the studio wrote.