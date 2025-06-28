Battlefield’s latest leaked gameplay video shows 15 minutes of a new mode

15 minutes of new gameplay from EA’s next Battlefield game has leaked.

The gameplay, which originates from the ongoing closed testing of the game, shows the Rush game mode.

Rush has appeared in multiple Battlefield games, and sees a team of attackers, who have a limited number of respawns, taking on a team of defenders, was they try to destroy objectives.

Electronic Arts has confirmed it will release the next Battlefield game by March 2026, with a full public reveal due to take place this summer.

The next Battlefield game has been in closed testing since March, and despite users being sworn to secrecy, a significant amount of game footage inevitably made its way online.

EA is taking a more transparent approach to the development of the next Battlefield, following significant community disappointment around the last instalment, 2042.

Four internal EA studios, collectively referred to as Battlefield Studios by the publisher, are building a connected universe set in the modern day.