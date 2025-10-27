Battlefield REDSEC, the series’ take on Battle Royale, is a free-to-play game launching this week

Battlefield Studios has officially confirmed the name and release date of its take on Battle Royale.

Battlefield REDSEC – which stands for Redacted Sector – will be released tomorrow, October 28, and will be free-to-play according to the studio.

While no further information has been confirmed, the fact that it’s free-to-play suggests that Battlefield REDSEC will be a separate game (much like Call of Duty Warzone) that doesn’t require a purchase of Battlefield 6.

A ‘launch gameplay trailer’ for Battlefield REDSEC is expected to go live on October 28 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 3pm GMT – given that this is the apparent day of release, this trailer may also mark the time the game itself is released.

The news that Battlefield would be getting a Battle Royale mode this week was expected, given that a datamine last week revealed extra content for the game, codenamed Granite, which was separate from Battlefield 6’s already confirmed Season 1 content.

Earlier this month Battlefield Studios stated that a Battle Royale mode would be one of the first things to be added to the game apart from its Seasons content.

“There is much more to look forward to beyond our Seasons as our team continues reviewing Battlefield Labs data, player feedback, and ideating on completely new ideas for the future, starting with an exciting new Battlefield take on Battle Royale,” it said in a community update.

Battlefield 6’s first season also starts on October 28, offering three waves of free content between October and December. The first wave will be called Rogue Ops, and will include a new Blackwell Fields map, a Strikepoint mode and a new vehicle, carbine, sidearm, sniper rifle and attachments, among other additions.

This will be followed by California Resistance on November 18, which adds a new Eastwood map, a limited time Sabotage mode, a new shotgun, new sidearm and new attachment, and a new ‘battle pickups’ feature.

Finally, Winter Offensive will come on December 9, bringing with it a limited time event called Ice Lock, along with a limited time Ice Lock Empire State map, an Ice Climbing Axe melee weapon, and more.