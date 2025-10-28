Battlefield REDSEC, the free-to-play Battle Royale game accompanying Battlefield 6, is available now

Battlefield REDSEC, the Battlefield series’ free-to-play take on Battle Royale, is available now.

REDSEC has launched alongside the start of Season 1 for Battlefield 6, and players are able to progress through their Battle Pass tiers by playing either Battlefield 6 or Battlefield REDSEC.

Battlefield REDSEC introduces a new map called Fort Lyndon, and tasks players with surviving “the Battle Royale between NATO and Pax Armata squads fighting for control”.

REDSEC launches with two main modes, Battle Royale and Gauntlet. The Battle Royale mode holds up to 100 players, but players take part in either four-player squads or duos.

“Choose your class and Sidearm before dropping in, then work with your squad (or duo) to earn and unlock additional abilities, gadgets, call-ins and more to gain a tactical advantage,” the mode’s description reads.

“Scour the map to find loadout items, including weapons of various rarities and Upgrade Kits, or complete squad missions to unlock powerful rewards. You may even find a vehicle keycard that grants access to a heavy armored tank.”

The Gauntlet mode, meanwhile, is described as an “all-new cutthroat, knockout-style, fast-paced elimination experience” which “pits squads against each other in a series of high-octane missions, some of which will be familiar to Battlefield Multiplayer veterans”.

Eight squads take part in a series of special missions such as Deadlock or Wreckage, with the bottom two teams eliminated after each round. When only two teams are left they’ll fight each other for the championship.

“Decryption, extraction, territory domination, target protection, explosive transport and more – only squads with the complete package will come out on top in this Gauntlet of elimination ending in a squad vs. squad showdown,” its description reads.

Rather than letting players choose a Primary Weapon, Sidearm, customisable gadgets and more, REDSEC instead assigns a loadout based on the character Class chosen.

Each Class comes with a Class Signature Set – two Gadgets, a Signature Weapon Proficiency and a Signature Trait – and a four-trait Training Path. Beyond that, players are limited to a Sidearm and Melee Tool.

REDSEC also includes a Portal mode, similar to the one in Battlefield 6, which gives players access to the whole Fort Lyndon map as well as Gauntlet, Battle Royale and Verified Modes, allowing them to create their own custom rules. Battlefield 6 players will also be able to use everything from REDSEC in Portal mode.

Battlefield 6’s first season offers three waves of free content between October and December. The first wave, arriving today, is called Rogue Ops, and includes a new Blackwell Fields map, a Strikepoint mode and a new vehicle (APC Traverser Mark 2), carbine (SOR-300C), sidearm (GGH-22), sniper rifle (Mini Fix) and attachments (Rail Cover and LPVO), among other additions.

This will be followed by California Resistance on November 18, which adds a new Eastwood map, a limited time Sabotage mode, a new shotgun, new sidearm and new attachment, and a new ‘battle pickups’ feature.

Finally, Winter Offensive will come on December 9, bringing with it a limited time event called Ice Lock, along with a limited time Ice Lock Empire State map, an Ice Climbing Axe melee weapon, and more.