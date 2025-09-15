Battlefield 6’s tech lead says optimizing for Xbox Series S ‘made the whole game more stable’

Battlefield 6’s technical lead says that optimizing the shooter for Microsoft’s entry-level Xbox Series S console ‘made the whole game more stable’.

Like all Xbox releases, Battlefield 6 is obligated to release on both the Series X and the less powerful Series S. Speaking to Kotaku, the game’s lead tech developer admitted that getting the shooter running on the former had been a challenge.

“I will say that the biggest thing we did that was a challenge for us was [dealing with the console’s limited] memory,” said technical director Christian Buhl. “Xbox Series S does have less memory than even our mid-spec PC. And so there was a point…Oh, I want to say, like, 6 to 12 months ago where we kind of realized that a lot of our levels were crashing on Xbox Series S.”

After the team focused on optimizing memory usage in Battlefield 6, Buhl said the process made the “whole game better and more stable”, in addition to specific improvements for Series S.

“We were doing so much testing…we were collecting all this data,” explained Buhl. “Once we kind of started running all our levels through it, and were able to see where the problems were, after a month or two, we had kind of resolved all of our memory issues on Series S.”

According to the technical director, Battlefield 6 is now “super solid” and “performant” on Xbox Series S and will run at a “smooth 60 frames per second.” You can watch footage of the game’s open beta running on Series S to see it in action.

EA recently published details of the Battlefield 6 maps and modes that will be included, plus challenges that players will be able to complete to unlock rewards when the full game is released on October 10.

VGC wrote in our Battlefield 6 hands-on preview: “Most importantly, gunplay is satisfying, and the destruction is dynamic. Those two boxes being ticked will likely be enough for most Battlefield players, but so far, Battlefield 6 feels like much more than simply ticking boxes. It’s the Battlefield game that fans of the franchise in its prime would expect from a 2025 entry, and we’re excited to try more of it.”