Battlefield 6’s latest update stops a popular exploit which lets players ride drones

Battlefield 6 has received a new update which fixes a popular exploit involving drones.

Since the game’s release, players have been able to glitch the XFGM-6D Recon Drone by hitting it with a sledgehammer.

Hitting the drone in the right way enables players to get on top of the drone, and use it to fly around the map, including to areas they shouldn’t otherwise be able to access.

The latest update, which brings the game up to version 1.1.1.5, removes this exploit, meaning players can no longer fly around on drones.

Other major fixes in the new update include resolving situations where Lock-Guided Missiles didn’t get countered by flares, and situations where vehicles didn’t spawn correctly in Breakthrough and Conquest.

A variety of Battle Royale fixes have also been implemented, which Battlefield Studios says will improve match flow, squad revives and End of Round transitions.

The full list of patch notes is as follows:

Battlefield 6 Version 1.1.1.5 Update – Patch Notes

Major Updates for 1.1.1.5

Fixed an exploit allowing players to ascend and access unintended areas when standing on a XFGM-6D Recon Drone by hitting it with the Sledgehammer.

Fixed an issue where Lock-Guided Missiles did not get countered as expected when met with enemy countermeasures such as flares.

Fixed an issue where vehicles did not spawn correctly in Breakthrough and Conquest.

Fixed multiple Battle Royale issues affecting match flow, squad revives, and End of Round transitions.

Addressed progression, audio, and UI issues, improving overall clarity, reliability, and immersion.

Changelog

PLAYER:

Fixed an issue where dispersion would be higher than intended when going from sprint to firing in ADS.

Fixed an issue where dispersion would incorrectly scale with movement speed and always assume the player is moving at maximum movement speed for the stance.

Tuned landing animation to reduce excessive camera and weapon movement when aiming down sights, improving visual stability during and after landing. This update also resolves instances where the ADS aim could be displaced when sliding.

VEHICLES:

Fixed an issue where Lock-Guided Missiles did not get countered as expected when met with enemy countermeasures such as flares.

GADGETS:

Fixed an exploit allowing players to ascend and access unintended areas when standing on the XFGM-6D Recon Drone by hitting it with the Sledgehammer.

MAPS & MODES:

Fixed an issue where vehicles did not spawn correctly in Breakthrough and Conquest.

Fixed an issue where matches sometimes would start with all sectors and objectives active at the same time.

Fixed an issue in Strikepoint on Siege of Cairo where destruction did not reset at halftime.

UI & HUD:

Fixed an issue in Vehicle Customisation locked Anti-Air Vehicle presets did not display their unlock criteria as intended.

PROGRESSION:

Fixed an issue where the shotgun weapon challenge “Kill 5 Enemies With a Shotgun Without Reloading” did not complete properly.

Fixed an issue where progress for the “Engineer Specialist 3” Assignment did not save correctly.

PORTAL:

Fixed an issue where “SpawnLoot” would not spawn Ammo or Armor.

Fixed an issue where players with community creations privileges set to Block could still access user-generated Community Experiences when the party leader hosted a match.

AUDIO:

Fixed an issue where activating the BF PRO Radio Channel through the Commorose did not play any sound.

REDSEC

PLAYER:

Fixed an issue where Battle Royale (Quads) matches did not end after the last team was eliminated.

Fixed an issue where being killed immediately after a mobile respawn completed could result in the squad being eliminated instead of reviving remaining teammates.

Fixed an issue where players could become stuck in a top-down view of the map after redeploying.

Fixed an issue where players retained their Second Chance after redeploying and did not transition to the End of Round screen after their next elimination.

UI & HUD:

Fixed an issue where all squad members displayed the same highlighted stat on the Squad Placement screen.

PROGRESSION: