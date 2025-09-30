Battlefield 6’s free Season 1 roadmap revealed: new maps, modes and weapons incoming
Free post-launch content will roll out in three phases starting at the end of October
Battlefield Studios has detailed the first waves of free post-launch content coming to Battlefield 6 as part of Season 1.
According to the developer, the free Season 1 content for the game will take place across three monthly phases, running from October to December.
The first wave, which starts on October 28, will be called Rogue Ops. This will be followed by California Resistance on November 18, then Winter Offensive on December 9.
The third of these phases will revolve around a limited time event called Ice Lock, which will feature a limited time frozen Empire State map.
The list of free content confirmed so far for each phase is as follows:
Phase 1: Rogue Ops (Oct 28)
- Map – Blackwell Fields
- Mode – Strikepoint
- Vehicle – Traverser Mark 2
- Carbine – SOR-300SC
- Sidearm – GGH-22
- Sniper Rifle – Mini Scout
- Attachments – Rail Cover and LPVO
- More to follow
Phase 2: California Resistance (Nov 18)
- Map – Eastwood
- Limited Time Mode – Sabotage
- Feature – Battle Pickups
- Shotgun – DB-12
- Sidearm – M357 Trait
- Attachment – Troy Angled
- More to follow
Phase 3: Winter Offensive (Dec 9)
- Limited Time Event Map – Ice Lock Empire State
- Limited Time Event – Ice Lock
- Melee Weapon – Ice Climbing Axe
- More to follow
EA recently published details of the initial Battlefield 6 maps and modes that will be included, plus challenges that players will be able to complete to unlock rewards, when the full game is released on October 10.
VGC wrote in our Battlefield 6 hands-on preview: “Most importantly, gunplay is satisfying, and the destruction is dynamic. Those two boxes being ticked will likely be enough for most Battlefield players, but so far, Battlefield 6 feels like much more than simply ticking boxes.
“It’s the Battlefield game that fans of the franchise in its prime would expect from a 2025 entry, and we’re excited to try more of it.”