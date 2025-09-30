Battlefield 6’s free Season 1 roadmap revealed: new maps, modes and weapons incoming

Battlefield Studios has detailed the first waves of free post-launch content coming to Battlefield 6 as part of Season 1.

According to the developer, the free Season 1 content for the game will take place across three monthly phases, running from October to December.

The first wave, which starts on October 28, will be called Rogue Ops. This will be followed by California Resistance on November 18, then Winter Offensive on December 9.

The third of these phases will revolve around a limited time event called Ice Lock, which will feature a limited time frozen Empire State map.

The list of free content confirmed so far for each phase is as follows:

Phase 1: Rogue Ops (Oct 28)

Map – Blackwell Fields

Mode – Strikepoint

Vehicle – Traverser Mark 2

Carbine – SOR-300SC

Sidearm – GGH-22

Sniper Rifle – Mini Scout

Attachments – Rail Cover and LPVO

More to follow

Phase 2: California Resistance (Nov 18)

Map – Eastwood

Limited Time Mode – Sabotage

Feature – Battle Pickups

Shotgun – DB-12

Sidearm – M357 Trait

Attachment – Troy Angled

More to follow

Phase 3: Winter Offensive (Dec 9)

Limited Time Event Map – Ice Lock Empire State

Limited Time Event – Ice Lock

Melee Weapon – Ice Climbing Axe

More to follow

#Battlefield6 Season 1 begins Oct. 28 on all platforms. Free content rolls out across the season in three phases ⤵️ 🔍 Oct. 28: Rogue Ops



❄️ Dec. 9: Winter Offensive pic.twitter.com/NE3DQ0xjlV — Battlefield (@Battlefield) September 30, 2025

EA recently published details of the initial Battlefield 6 maps and modes that will be included, plus challenges that players will be able to complete to unlock rewards, when the full game is released on October 10.

VGC wrote in our Battlefield 6 hands-on preview: “Most importantly, gunplay is satisfying, and the destruction is dynamic. Those two boxes being ticked will likely be enough for most Battlefield players, but so far, Battlefield 6 feels like much more than simply ticking boxes.

“It’s the Battlefield game that fans of the franchise in its prime would expect from a 2025 entry, and we’re excited to try more of it.”