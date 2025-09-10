Battlefield 6’s battle royale revealed: 100 players and ‘destruction everywhere’

EA has revealed the first details of Battlefield 6’s battle royale mode, which it says will feature 100 players, destructible environments, vehicles, and more.

Battle Royale will enter testing this week, EA announced on Wednesday. Notably, Battlefield 6’s spin on the mode will include what its development team calls “the deadliest ring in BR”.

“With urgent warnings as the fire approaches, soldiers will be pushed into more intense firefights as the game space continues to shrink,” it said. “There’s no jumping in and out of it, no using it for cover, no walking through it – if you get caught in it, you are done.”

In Battlefield 6’s Battle Royale, players will not be able to change their class after a match has begun. As players earn XP, they will level up and gain access to new traits that enhance their chosen class. For example, the Assault class can become faster at equipping armor.

Throughout each match, players will explore the map, complete missions, and battle for loot, including five tiers of weapons and attachments, throwables, gadgets, Strike Packages, armor, upgrade kits, and custom drops of favorited weapons.

Missions will have squads try to complete objectives that offer extra rewards, such as a weapons cache, vehicle key, or Mobile Redeploy unit.

“This is Battlefield’s twist on the classic formula, so you can expect to find all of the core principles of Battlefield taking place within this mode; gadgets, explosives, destructible environments, and vehicles can all be used to secure the win,” the game’s development team said.

Key Elements players can expect from the Battlefield 6 battle royale test include:

Map: Battlefield is no stranger to epic maps, and this all-new map has been built for the Battle Royale experience. It features a diverse array of tactical Points of Interest, each with distinct layouts and themes that offer unique gameplay opportunities.

Vehicles: Players can find common transport vehicles around the map and even unlock powerful armored vehicles to turn the tide of battle. The intent is to offer more ways for players to traverse the map early on in a match and to create interesting combined arms action in the process.

Tactical Destruction: Destruction will be everywhere in this mode. From creating pathways through walls to toppling buildings, we look forward to seeing players' ingenuity with destruction and how they use it to defeat their opponents.

Squadplay: For this test, each match will feature 100 players, organized into 25 four player squads, fighting to be the last one standing. Communicating with your squad through pings, text, or VOIP aims to boost the experience and enhance their tactical options.

Second chances: Between the Support class revives and Mobile Redeploy options, there are multiple tools to keep your squad in the fight.

EA recently published details of the Battlefield 6 maps and modes that will be included, plus challenges that players will be able to complete to unlock rewards when the full game is released on October 10.

VGC wrote in our Battlefield 6 hands-on preview: “Most importantly, gunplay is satisfying, and the destruction is dynamic. Those two boxes being ticked will likely be enough for most Battlefield players, but so far, Battlefield 6 feels like much more than simply ticking boxes. It’s the Battlefield game that fans of the franchise in its prime would expect from a 2025 entry, and we’re excited to try more of it.”