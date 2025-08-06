Battlefield 6 will use bots to fill underpopulated servers

Battlefield 6 will utilize bots to fill empty slots in multiplayer lobbies, DICE has said.

Members of the game’s development team confirmed the use of bots during a Battlefield 6 multiplayer reveal event in Hong Kong, which was attended by Taiwanese outlet Bahamut GNN.

Development director Anna Narrevi said the core principle of DICE’s game design is to enable as many players as possible to play together at the same time.

However, bots will be used to fill servers in the absence of enough real life competitors, she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Narrevi confirmed that DICE is planning regular quarterly updates for the game, and will consider adding more classic multiplayer maps based on fan requests.

Battlefield 6 will include nine map when it’s released on October 10, including Operation Firestorm, which originally appeared in Battlefield 3.

A Battlefield 6 open beta will launch off this week on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and the EA app.

It will give players the chance to sample four multiplayer maps: Siege of Cairo, Liberation Peak, Iberian Offensive and Empire State.

Game modes available during the beta will include Conquest, Closed Weapons Breakthrough and Breakthrough.