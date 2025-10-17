Battlefield 6 will soon let players earn XP faster and unlock attachments quicker

Battlefield 6 will soon be getting tweaks to speed up the earning of XP and the unlocking of gadgets and weapon attachments.

In a community update posted on its official X account, Battlefield Studios announced that it will be updating the game within the next week to apply the changes.

These include increasing the amount of XP players gain by completing a match by 10%, and increasing the amount of XP they gain from their daily bonus by 40%.

The amount of XP needed to unlock the first 20 attachment ranks is also being reduced, with the studio estimating that players will “start earning useful attachments almost twice as fast”.

Players have also been complaining that it takes too long to level up enough to reach certain assignments, which are essentially achievement challenges that unlock cosmetic and gameplay content.

According to the studio, the assignments that required career rank 20, 23 and 26 will now be unlocked at career rank 10, 15 and 20 respectively.

It also acknowledged that some players have been frustrating with the challenges set by these assignments, saying: “We are aware of the frustrations regarding the challenges themselves and are actively working on reviewing them, but it will take more time to develop, test and implement these changes.”

“Our goals here are to make the progression experience feel smoother and more rewarding while still keeping that sense of achievement when you complete a milestone like fully mastering a weapon,” it summarised.

As well as the XP tweaks, Battlefield Studios is also looking into the issue of Portal servers – which players can use to create their own personalised rule sets – reaching maximum capacity due to people farming XP.

“After reviewing the data, we found that a large number of these servers were created primarily to earn XP, inflate player stats, and earn special accolades through defeating bots,” the studio noted.

“We completely understand the motivation behind this, like faster progression and a way to test setups without pressure, but it’s led to some unintended side effects. With so many servers focused on farming XP rather than active play, it’s become noticeably harder for players to create and find experiences to play with other people.”

To solve this, the studio says it’s working on adjustments to the Portal servers which are “intended to diminish the number of XP farms taking up server space while further emphasising playing with friends on both custom and verified experiences”.

It added: “We have also seen your concerns on other areas of the game, including visibility, weapon bloom, vehicles not spawning, and more. We’ll share more details on these as updates are determined.”

Battlefield 6 has enjoyed the biggest launch in the history of the series, selling more than 7 million copies in its first three days and hitting EA’s highest ever concurrent player count on Steam, reaching a peak concurrent count of 747,440 which overtook the record set by Apex Legends.