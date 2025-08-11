Battlefield 6 studio says it prevented 330,000 cheating attempts during its two days of open beta early access

Battlefield 6’s anti-cheating software prevent 330,000 attempts to cheat during the open beta’s early access period, according to a developer.

The game’s open beta was available on early access on August 7-8, before opening up to everyone on August 9-10.

In a post made on EA‘s official Battlefield 6 forum, a member of the game’s SPEAR anti-cheat team – referring to themselves as simply ‘AC’ – gave players an update on some of its anti-cheat statistics from the early access period.

According to the developer, the game’s Javelin anti-cheat system “prevented 330,000 attempts to cheat or tamper with anti-cheat controls”.

On top of this, players reported a further 44,000 instances of potential cheaters on August 7, with at least a further 60,000 on August 8.

“We are already using these with our own Gameplay Integrity team to add and improve our detections for Battlefield 6,” the developer said. “They are also working with the Battlefield Positive Play team, to actively remove those reported we confirm to be cheaters.”

The developer also addressed player feedback on the requirement to use Secure Boot when playing the PC version of Battlefield 6.

Considered an important security feature, Secure Boot is a feature built into most modern PCs. When turned on, it makes sure that only digitally signed and trusted code can be loaded as the PC boots.

EA says Battlefield 6 requires Secure Boot to be enabled because it blocks any anti-cheat software that tries to enable itself during the PC’s boot process, and lets the game use a PC’s TPM (trusted platform module) security chip to combat other forms of cheating.

“I want to be clear that Secure Boot is not, and was not intended to be a silver bullet,” the SPEAR anti-cheat developer explained. “Secure Boot is how you’re helping us build up our arsenal. It’s another barrier that helps us make it harder for cheat developers to create cheat programs, and makes it easier for us to detect it when they do.

“There are certain signals that we can only trust when Secure Boot is enabled, which we spoke of before in our previous posts. One example, Secure Boot prevents your machine from running with vulnerable drivers enabled. So if Secure Boot is running and we see those drivers loaded, we know something’s a bit off.”

The second open beta weekend for Battlefield 6 will take place from August 14-17.