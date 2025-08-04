Battlefield 6 open beta maps and modes detailed, trailer released

Electronic Arts has revealed what players can expect from the upcoming Battlefield 6 beta.

Alongside the Battlefield 6 reveal last week, the publisher confirmed that an open beta will be held this month on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and the EA app.

The beta will be open to everyone over two weekends, from August 9-10 and August 14-17, and pre-loading is available now.

However, early access to the beta will kick off this Thursday, August 7. It will be available to EA Play Pro subscribers and players who registered for Battlefield Labs before July 31.

A new trailer for the beta, which is viewable above, was released on Monday.

EA also published details of the maps and modes that will be included, plus challenges that players will be able to complete to unlock rewards when the full game is released on October 10.

The maps available during weekend one of the beta will be Siege of Cairo, Liberation Peak and Iberian Offensive. They’ll be joined by Empire State in weekend two. EA describes the maps as follows:

Siege of Cairo: Prepare for intense urban combat on the streets of central Cairo, where combat is a game of cat and mouse between infantry and tanks. Fight in alleys, duck in and out of buildings, and always watch your six.

Liberation Peak: Welcome to Tajikistan's glorious mountainside. This vast rocky terrain provides cover for jets and helicopters during aerial dogfights, or a height advantage for infantry and tanks.

Iberian Offensive: Sprint through Gibraltar's winding streets, stalk its alleyways, dodge heavily-armored tanks, and tear through buildings – this map has many ways to secure a tactical advantage.

Empire State: Infantry-only map featuring explosive engagements spanning alleys, rooftops, and the iconic streets of Brooklyn, New York.

The game modes available during the first beta weekend will include Conquest, Closed Weapons Breakthrough and Breakthrough. The second weekend will add Rush and Squad Deathmatch.