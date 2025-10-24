Battlefield 6 may be getting its Battle Royale mode next week

Battlefield 6’s take on the Battle Royale mode may be arriving as soon as next week, according to a dataminer.

According to Battlefield and Call of Duty news account ModernWarzone on X, a recent datamine of the EA App has revealed new content for the game which isn’t the planned Season 1 content.

This new content is codenamed Granite and will be released on October 28, the same day Season 1 starts.

“Think it’s safe to say this is the Battlefield Battle Royale,” the account claims.

Earlier this month Battlefield Studios stated that a Battle Royale mode would be one of the first things to be added to the game apart from its Seasons content.

“There is much more to look forward to beyond our Seasons as our team continues reviewing Battlefield Labs data, player feedback, and ideating on completely new ideas for the future, starting with an exciting new Battlefield take on Battle Royale,” it said in a community update.

BREAKING: A new content drop for Battlefield 6 that is NOT Season 1 codenamed “Granite” with release date of October 28th has been datamined from the EA App. 🗓️ Think it’s safe to say this is the BF6 Battle Royale. 🪂 Thanks to @onebattlefield for sending the info over to me 🫡 pic.twitter.com/H3xaZpWmne — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) October 23, 2025

Season 1 will consist of three waves of free post-launch content coming to the game between October and December.

The first wave, which starts on October 28, will be called Rogue Ops, and will include a new Blackwell Fields map, a Strikepoint mode and a new vehicle, carbine, sidearm, sniper rifle and attachments, among other additions.

This will be followed by California Resistance on November 18, which adds a new Eastwood map, a limited time Sabotage mode, a new shotgun, new sidearm and new attachment, and a new ‘battle pickups’ feature.

Finally, Winter Offensive will come on December 9, bringing with it a limited time event called Ice Lock, along with a limited time Ice Lock Empire State map, an Ice Climbing Axe melee weapon, and more.

VGC’s Battlefield 6 review praised its “excellent multiplayer”, saying it made it for a “boilerplate single-player effort”.

“Battlefield 6 is exactly what the fans wanted, and what this game needed to be,” we wrote. “The single player is fine, if largely tertiary, but the multiplayer shines. Extremely fun to play, rewarding and full of excellent maps and modes, this is the Battlefield multiplayer suite that will be bring those lost by 2042 back into the fold.”