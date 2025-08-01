Battlefield 6 is a ‘spiritual successor to Battlefield 3 and 4’, Vince Zampella says

Battlefield 6 is a “spiritual successor” to Battlefield 3 and 4 , EA executive vice president Vince Zampella says.

Battlefield 6 is set to release on October 10, and this week EA showed off the game’s multiplayer for the first time at preview events across the world.

Now, speaking on a forthcoming episode of the Friends Per Second podcast (via This Week In Videogames), Zampella framed the game as the next in the lineage of the fan favourite Battlefield 3 and 4.

“Battlefield is a two-decade-old franchise with some of the biggest, most iconic games,” Zampella said. “When Battlefield hits and does things right, it goes bonkers, right?”

He added: “Being the spiritual successor to [Battlefield] 3 and 4 is how we look at it. What would that next spiritual successor kind of look like? That’s where we started.

“We have people who have been on Battlefield since the beginning, and then we have a lot of new studios, a lot of new blood to come in and look at it in a different way. It’s important, and those Battlefield fans, they know that the core DNA has to be there. We have to get those large-scale maps right.”

In our Battlefield 6 hands-on report, we called it “the first steps” towards the franchise regaining its confidence.

EA will host Battlefield 6 betas later this month. The game has been in closed testing since March, which has resulted in a large amount of pre-release gameplay appearing online. On Thursday, EA hosted hundreds of press and influencers from around the world to play the game for the first time.

Fans who watched their favourite streamers playing the game from the event will get early access to the betas later this month.