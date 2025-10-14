Battlefield 6 hits EA’s highest ever concurrent player count on Steam, beating Apex Legends

Battlefield 6 has enjoyed a strong weekend which has seen it hit EA’s highest ever concurrent player count on Steam.

Since its release on Friday, the latest entry in the first-person shooter series has managed to hit a peak concurrent count of 747,440 players.

This means on its first weekend, the game has already overtaken EA‘s previous concurrent player record, which was achieved by Apex Legends when it hit a peak of 624,473 back in February 2023.

Battlefield 6’s peak has also surpassed that of the Battlefield 6 Open Beta, which managed a peak of 521,079.

One caveat that should be noted is that EA’s presence on Steam was greatly limited until November 2019. Before this date, the publisher mainly released its games on its own Origin platform on PC.

However, on November 15, 2019, EA added Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to Steam and proceeded to add numerous games from its back catalogue to the platform over the following months.

As such, because Origin’s peak player counts can’t be calculated, it’s possible – however unlikely – that a previous EA game on PC could have had a higher concurrent player count than Battlefield 6’s record. Certainly, when it comes to Steam, Battlefield 6 is the undoubted record holder for the publisher.

The total list of EA games with peak concurrent player counts on Steam of more than 100,000 are as follows:

Last week Battlefield Studios teased future additions to Battlefield 6, telling players: “There is much more to look forward to beyond our Seasons as our team continues reviewing Battlefield Labs data, player feedback, and ideating on completely new ideas for the future, starting with an exciting new Battlefield take on Battle Royale.

“Separately, requests for naval warfare have not gone unnoticed, nor have the calls for a certain fan-favourite little helicopter, platoons, and more.”

VGC’s Battlefield 6 review praised its “excellent multiplayer”, saying it made it for a “boilerplate single-player effort”.

“Battlefield 6 is exactly what the fans wanted, and what this game needed to be,” we wrote. “The single player is fine, if largely tertiary, but the multiplayer shines. Extremely fun to play, rewarding and full of excellent maps and modes, this is the Battlefield multiplayer suite that will be bring those lost by 2042 back into the fold.”