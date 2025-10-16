Battlefield 6 has become the biggest launch in series history, selling 7 million in three days

Battlefield 6 has enjoyed the biggest launch in the history of the series, EA has said.

According to the publisher, Battlefield 6 sold more than 7 million copies in its first three days, setting record highs for series sales.

The game saw more than 172 million matches played online over the three-day weekend, accumulating over 15 million hours watched on streaming services.

“First and foremost we want to thank our players,” Battlefield general manager Byron Beede said in a statement. “Battlefield 6 was built with our fans.

“From the initial concept through to the implementation of Battlefield Labs and into the record-shattering Open Beta we have been obsessed with player feedback. Together, with our players we’ve had a singular goal: to craft the best Battlefield ever. And this is just the beginning – our first season of new content is just 12 days away.”

Executive vice president Vince Zampella added: “We never take moments like this for granted, so I want to express our sincere gratitude to our global Battlefield Studios and passionate community that has helped get us to this point. We appreciate you joining us for Battlefield 6’s momentous launch. We have so much more to come in the weeks ahead.”

During its opening weekend, Battlefield hit EA’s highest ever concurrent player count on Steam, reaching a peak concurrent count of 747,440 and overtaking the 624,473 record set by Apex Legends.

Last week Battlefield Studios teased future additions to Battlefield 6, telling players: “There is much more to look forward to beyond our Seasons as our team continues reviewing Battlefield Labs data, player feedback, and ideating on completely new ideas for the future, starting with an exciting new Battlefield take on Battle Royale.

“Separately, requests for naval warfare have not gone unnoticed, nor have the calls for a certain fan-favourite little helicopter, platoons, and more.”

VGC’s Battlefield 6 review praised its “excellent multiplayer”, saying it made it for a “boilerplate single-player effort”.