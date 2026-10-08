Battlefield 6 and more are joining Xbox Game Pass in October

Xbox has announced the next nine games coming to Game Pass on console, PC, and cloud streaming in October.

Electronic Arts’ Battlefield 6 is one of the most notable titles coming to Game Pass in October, alongside action soulslike Valor Mortis, which will release day one into the service on October 13.

For those who missed them, first-party games Minecraft Dungeons 2 and Gears of War: E-Day also recently launched into Game Pass, while Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and A Plague Tale: Requiem will be leaving the service soon.

You may also have missed Xbox’s recent announcement that, starting from November, it will cap the number of hours Game Pass subscribers can use cloud gaming, requiring them to buy additional play time if they go over this limit.

The full list of games confirmed to be coming to Game Pass in the next two weeks is as follows:

Coming to Game Pass in October

Echo Weaver (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – October 8 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – October 8 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Forever Ago (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 8 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 8 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Neon Abyss 2 (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – October 8 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – October 8 – Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, PC Game Pass Battlefield 6 (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – October 13 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – October 13 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Deep Dish Dungeon (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – October 13 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – October 13 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Valor Mortis (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – October 13 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – October 13 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Bluey’s Happy Snaps (Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – October 15 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console, Handheld, and PC) – October 15 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Chained Beasts (Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – October 15 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

(Cloud, XBOX Series X|S, and PC) – October 15 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Beyond These Stars (PC) – October 16 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Leaving Game Pass on October 15

The following games are leaving the Game Pass library soon: