Banjo-Kazooie PC port ‘decomp’ developer says AI-generated PC ports are ‘a race to the bottom’ and ‘disrespectful’

A developer who led a fan-created PC port of Banjo-Kazooie says the use of AI to make similar ports is ruining the process.

Earlier this year, an Argentinian software developer who goes by DarioSamo online released Banjo: Recompiled, an unofficial PC port made possible by the work of fan developers, who successfully reverse-engineered the original N64 game into readable code in 2024.

These reverse-engineering projects – known as decompilations – are technically legal because the developers involved do not use any leaked content or copyrighted assets, and require players to provide their own legally-sourced ROMs for them to work.

Because it’s a native PC port, Banjo: Recompiled supports high framerates above 120 fps, ultrawide and widescreen modes, a dual-analog camera, instant load times, and support for user-created mods, such as those that upgrade visuals or add new content to the game.

FYI, this is Banjo-Kazooie’s new unofficial PC port, which is out now:www.videogameschronicle.com/news/banjo-k... — Andy Robinson (@andyrobinson.bsky.social) 2026-01-26T13:48:15.114Z

There’s also a process known as recompilation, which uses AI tools to quickly translate machine code into functional native code. While these ‘recomps’ are much quicker to make than the ‘decomp’ method, some believe the use of AI leads to numerous issues and can make it much harder to add mods to them.

Now a new Banjo-Tooie recomp has emerged, and DarioSamo claims it was made by using some of the tools his team made and applying AI to them to result in a quick port.

After YouTube channel Video Game Esoterica reported on the Banjo-Tooie recomp, DarioSamo commented on the video, criticising the channel for not making it clear that the Banjo: Recompiled team had nothing to do with it.

“Your irresponsible reporting is exactly the sort of behaviour I’ve told you about that completely hurts the scene and the entire reason why people keep pumping out these projects just so they get their 10 minutes of fame in your videos”, he wrote.

Now, in a statement on X, DarioSamo has continued to criticise AI recomps such as the new Banjo-Tooie one, and says the fact that AI tools use framework and renderers created by DarioSamo’s team and others is an insult to their own hard work.

Just a warning for everyone, since Video Game Slopterica keeps being the most irresponsible YouTube Channel to exist.



The Banjo-Tooie Recomp is NOT associated with us. It is entirely AI-generated. Both Zelda: Recompiled and Banjo: Recompiled have very clear No AI stances. — Darío (@dariosamo) October 1, 2026

“Just a warning for everyone, since Video Game Slopterica keeps being the most irresponsible YouTube channel to exist,” his statement claimed. “The Banjo-Tooie Recomp is NOT associated with us. It is entirely AI-generated. Both Zelda: Recompiled and Banjo: Recompiled have very clear No AI stances.

“We have not, do not and will not use AI to ever work on these projects. We’ve already made it public for quite a long time we’re interested in doing Tooie at some point. The game requires a lot of love and care to do a proper port.

“We’re not interested in engaging a race to the bottom and will take the time that is necessary to deliver a polished version. Using the extensive amount of human research we’ve done for the framework, the renderer and the games and throwing AI at it is very disrespectful.”

DarioSamo added that he wasn’t interested in discussing the pros or cons of AI with anyone, because he believes the results speak for themselves.

“I do not care to engage in debates about AI and have largely abandoned this platform [X] due to the mass psychosis ongoing here,” he wrote. “All the evidence I need is that vibecoders keep copying our efforts and completely fail to reach the same level of quality.”