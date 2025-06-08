Bandai Namco teases new Tales of remaster announcement

Bandai Namco has begun teasing plans to announce a new Tales of remaster project.

“We have some big news coming,” it said in a social media post on Sunday. “Stay tuned.”

“The next Tales of Remastered will be announced this summer,” it added in an accompanying video.

Given the proximity of the the tease to Sunday’s Xbox Games Showcase, it’s possible the project could be revealed today during Microsoft’s event.

Having debuted in December 1995 with Tales of Phantasia, the RPG series had shipped 30.25 million units as of March 2024, according to Bandai Namco.

The franchise’s last mainline release was 2021’s Tales of Arise, which was billed as “a new beginning” for the series.

The most recent series entry was Tales of Graces f Remastered, which was released for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in January 2025.

The remastered version of Tales of Graces, which was originally released in 2009, featured improved graphics, quality-of-life enhancements, and over 80 pieces of DLC, according to Bandai Namco.

“Newly localised scenes in English debut in the game, alongside gameplay improvements like the ability to toggle enemy encounters, speed up dialogue, follow destination icons for seamless exploration and more quality-of-life options to enhance the player’s experience,” it said when the game was released.

“The dynamic, fast-paced battle system allows players to switch fighting styles, build hit combos with precise timing and unleash powerful abilities using the Accel Mode gauge.”