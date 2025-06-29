Bandai Namco announces Summer Showcase featuring new game reveal

Bandai Namco has announced a Summer Showcase live stream for Wednesday, July 2.

The Bandai Namco Summer Showcase will include the announcement of a new My Hero Academia game, plus new looks at Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree, and Digimon Story: Time Stranger, it said.

According to a teaser trailer, the showcase will also feature news for Code Vein 2, The Blood of Dawnwalker, Death Note: Killer Within, Everybody’s Golf: Hot Shots, Little Nightmares 3, Patapon 1+2 Replay, Shawo Labyrinth, Super Robot Wars Y, and Tekken 8.

The Bandai Namco Summer Showcase will take place on July 2 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET / 9pm CEST / 4am JST.

Bandai Namco recently begun teasing plans to announce a new Tales of remaster project.

The franchise’s last mainline release was 2021’s Tales of Arise, which was billed as “a new beginning” for the series.

The most recent series entry was Tales of Graces f Remastered, which was released for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in January 2025.