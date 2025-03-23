Bam Margera will be in Tony Hawk 3+4 after all after Hawk intervened, it’s claimed

Despite suggestions otherwise, it appears that Bam Margera will indeed be included in the upcoming Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, according to a new claim.

Earlier this year, when Activision first announced the remake collection, it also announced a list of skaters planned to be featured in the game. This list included every classic skater originally featured in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 and 4, except one – Bam Margera, known for his roles in Jackass, Viva La Bam and the Tony Hawk series, was seemingly missing.

Now, during a live stream on The Live Club skating podcast, it’s been claimed that Bam was added to the game at the last minute after Hawk demanded he be included.

“Well, here’s what happened,” explained co-host Roger Bagley. “The game was already done. Tony called up Activision and was like ‘hey, we’re putting Bam in the thing’, and they were like ‘hey, we can’t’.

“He goes ‘no, you’re gonna do it’, and basically made them fly Bam back out there to get body-scanned and everything else, and get him back in the game.”

“So this might be news that’s not out there yet, though?” co-host Chris Roberts then asked.

“Probably,” Bagley replied.

VGC has contacted Activision for comment.

Margera has faced a string of health and legal issues in recent years. Due to issues related to substance abuse, he was fired from Jackass Forever, after which he was issued with a restraining order from Jackass director Jeff Tremaine. Tremaine had previously fought for years to include Margera in the reunion film.

It was believed that this was the likely reason Margera was seemingly missing from the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 remake announcement, but shortly after the game’s announcement an image was then posted online showing Bargera reuniting with Hawk at his skate park, giving fans a slight hope that he may be in there after all.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 will be released on July 11, 2025, although the more expensive Digital Deluxe and Collector’s Editions of the game will offer three days of early access, starting on July 8.

Featuring cross-platform online multiplayer, the game will be available for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Battle.net, Windows and Steam. It’ll also launch on day one on Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.