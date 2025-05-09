Bam Margera is officially returning to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4

Skater and Jackass star Bam Margera has officially been added to the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4.

“BAM. IS. BACK. We’re stoked to announce Bam Margera’s return to THPS 3+4 as a Secret Skater in game,” publisher Activision announced on its social media accounts.

Bam Margera, known for his roles in Jackass, Viva La Bam and the Tony Hawk series, was seemingly missing from the THPS 3 + 4 roster when it was announced earlier this year.

It was later claimed that Margera would be added to the remake, after Tony Hawk himself allegedly demanded his inclusion.

“Well, here’s what happened,” The Live Club co-host Roger Bagley claimed. “The game was already done. Tony called up Activision and was like ‘hey, we’re putting Bam in the thing’, and they were like ‘hey, we can’t’.

“He goes ‘no, you’re gonna do it’, and basically made them fly Bam back out there to get body-scanned and everything else, and get him back in the game.”

“So this might be news that’s not out there yet, though?” co-host Chris Roberts then asked. “Probably,” Bagley replied.

Margera has faced a string of health and legal issues in recent years. Due to issues related to substance abuse, he was fired from Jackass Forever, after which he was issued with a restraining order from Jackass director Jeff Tremaine. Tremaine had previously fought for years to include Margera in the reunion film.

It was believed that this was the likely reason Margera was seemingly missing from the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 remake announcement, but shortly after the game’s announcement an image was then posted online showing Bargera reuniting with Hawk at his skate park, giving fans a slight hope that he may be in there after all.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 will be released on July 11, 2025, although the more expensive Digital Deluxe and Collector’s Editions of the game will offer three days of early access, starting on July 8.

Featuring cross-platform online multiplayer, the game will be available for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Battle.net, Windows and Steam. It’ll also launch on day one on Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.