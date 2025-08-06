Baldur’s Gate 3 performance director says Hollywood is missing a trick not casting more game actors

Baldur’s Gate 3 performance director and star Aliona Baranova thinks film and TV executives are missing a trick by not casting more video game actors.

Speaking to Collider, Baranova claimed the screen industry continues to treat game actors as niche performers, despite many of them having professional training and dedicated fanbases.

“We are also theatre-trained,” said the London-based actor. “A lot of us are formally trained in the UK… and I think that’s something that maybe execs are a bit short-sighted about. They think, ‘They just know how to do a video game.’”

“Studios are neglecting the video game audience who are so willing to support and so dedicated and passionate about… their favorite video game actors,” Baranova added. “And I think it’s a shame that that’s being overlooked. It’s being slept on.”

Baranova’s credits also include Cyberpunk 2077, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Lies of P, as well as the TV series Maternal and Moonflower Murders.

She said casting executives should take note of successful examples of game actors appearing in adaptations, on the rare occasions they’re given the chance to do so.

“How well did it go down when actors from The Last of Us from the game were also in the TV show?” Baranova asked. “Ashley Johnson was the number one most looked-up person on IMDb when the TV project came out.

“Why is more of that not happening? Why was Doug Cockle not in the TV series, The Witcher? Why are we not being considered when there’s video game adaptations?”

With The Sims already headed to the big screen, Electronic Arts recently said it also sees a lot of potential in adapting Apex Legends for film or TV.