Baldur’s Gate 3 approves new wave of console mods

A new wave of mods has just been released for Baldur’s Gate 3 on console.

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S can now play with a new class, subclass, items, and a whole host of other fan-made content. All of these new mods are available via the mod menu on the title screen.

As compiled by the Baldur’s Gate 3 modding community, the new mods approved for release on console are as follows:

ZillionZ of Expressions: New photo mode expressions

The Legend of Drizzt: A new class themed around the Dungeons & Dragons character, Drizzt Do’Urden.

Drizzt’s Swords Icingdeath and Twinkle: Adds Drizzt’s swords as usable weapons

Midnight Sparkle: A new outfit

Zatheris’ Paladin Cantrips: New cantrips for Paladins

Way of the Sword Saint: A new Monk subclass

Wild Spring Barbarian: A new Barbarian subclass

Orion’s Tears: New earrings in the character creator

Vigilantia: New armour

Edith: New head preset in the character creator

ASE Summer Vibes: Adds summer clothes and camp items

NYX: New armour and camp clothing

ASGORATH: New armour and camp clothing

P4 Gale Padded Robe: New Gale armour, based on his early access look

Baldur’s Gate 3 got official console mod support as part of its seventh major patch in 2024. It joined games like Fallout 4 and Skyrim in adding an in-game mod manager, letting those who don’t play on PC experience mods for the first time.

Mods that are made available through the Baldur’s Gate 3 mod launcher have to be approved by Larian first, so there are more limitations on what console players can download. With that said, we tend to get a new wave of mods every week, even now that Larian has long since moved on from Baldur’s Gate 3 to focus on its new games.

One of Larian’s upcoming games is Divinity, which was unveiled at The Game Awards last year. Given the modding community that has built up around Baldur’s Gate 3, it’s very possible we’ll see a similar level of support with Divinity.