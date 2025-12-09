BAFTA Games reveals 2026 longlist, with Arc Raiders and Dispatch in contention for Best Game

BAFTA has announced the longlist for the 2026 BAFTA Games Awards, naming a total of 64 games its judges will consider for the ceremony.

BAFTA members will now vote for the nominations in Best Game and British Game categories in February 2026, with specialist juries voting for the remaining categories.

Nominations will then be announced on March 12, with the winners announced at the 2026 BAFTA Games Awards on Friday, April 17.

Tara Saunders, chair of BAFTA’s Games committee, said: “The BAFTA Games Awards longlists offers a fantastic opportunity to spotlight the creativity and craft shaping this year’s games, ahead of nominations on 12 March.

“It’s a moment to acknowledge the breadth of remarkable work recognised by our wonderful BAFTA games members – 1,700 industry professionals whose expertise and passion continue to drive the games industry forward.

“This list showcases a wide range of games to dive into over the holiday season, honours the teams behind these standout titles, and shines a light on the incredible skill across our whole industry.”

The longlist for the Best Game award at the 2026 ceremony are:

The 64 longlisted games now in the running for at least one BAFTA nomination across 17 competitive categories are: