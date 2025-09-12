BAFTA Games in Concert is going on tour, featuring ’20 years of BAFTA-nominated games music’

BAFTA has announced a new touring video game music event, BAFTA Games in Concert, which will kick off in London early next year.

The touring music concert, which will celebrate two decades of BAFTA-nominated games music, will feature the BBC Concert Orchestra under the direction of composer and conductor Austin Wintory (Journey, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate).

The concert will feature music from games including Baldur’s Gate 3, Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture, Assassin’s Creed, Tomb Raider: Legend, Cuphead, Hitman: Contracts, and Journey, with more special guests and game selections to be announced.

The first BAFTA Games in Concert will take place in London’s Royal Festival Hall on Saturday, January 31, 2026, with tickets on sale now.

According to organisers BAFTA, Nibbs Events and Esk, BAFTA Games in Concert will then go on the road in 2026, with events set to take place in various cities around the UK as well as international dates to be confirmed.

BAFTA CEO, Jane Millichip commented: “Games scores capture the hearts and imaginations of millions across the globe. This concert, and the forthcoming international tour, are a brilliant way to extend the celebration of the BAFTA Games Awards and unite fans, artists, and industry figures.

“We are proud to recognise the exceptional talent of the composers and invite fans to join us in fabulously immersive evenings of games music from this January onwards.”

Composer and conductor Austin Wintory added: “It’s often stated how solitary composing can be, so it’s an utterly thrilling opportunity to gather a big orchestra together, a gaggle of amazing composers and the audience for whom all it’s made!

“I feel very honored to have been asked to help put together, and also conduct, this concert celebrating the immense spectrum of games music which has passed through the BAFTA halls the last couple of decades.”