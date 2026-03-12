BAFTA Games Awards 2026 nominations: Clair Obscur leads with 12, Death Stranding 2 misses out on Best Game nom

The nominations for the BAFTA Games Awards 2026 have been confirmed.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 leads the pack with 12 nominations across the 17 categories, including the main Best Game award.

Other games with more than five nominations include Dispatch (nine nominations), Ghost of Yotei (eight), Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (seven) and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (six).

Despite its seven nominations, Death Stranding 2 isn’t nominated for Best Game. Instead, the six nominees are Clair Obscur, Dispatch, Ghost of Yotei, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Blue Prince and Arc Raiders.

The full list of nominations is as follows:

2026 BAFTA Games Awards Nominations

ANIMATION

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

CLAIR OBSCUR: EXPEDITION 33 – Development Team – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive

Development Team – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH – Hideo Kojima, Yoji Shinkawa, Megan Tuckwell – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Hideo Kojima, Yoji Shinkawa, Megan Tuckwell – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment DISPATCH – Derek Stratton – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio

Derek Stratton – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio GHOST OF YŌTEI – Development Team – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Development Team – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment HOLLOW KNIGHT: SILKSONG – Development Team – Team Cherry/Team Cherry

Development Team – Team Cherry/Team Cherry SOUTH OF MIDNIGHT – Development Team – Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios

AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT

ARC RAIDERS – Bence Pajor, Olof Strömqvist, Simon Svanbäck – Embark Studios/Embark Studios

Bence Pajor, Olof Strömqvist, Simon Svanbäck – Embark Studios/Embark Studios CLAIR OBSCUR: EXPEDITION 33 – Development Team – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive

Development Team – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH – Hideo Kojima, Hiroyuki Nakayama – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Hideo Kojima, Hiroyuki Nakayama – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment DISPATCH – Development Team – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio

Development Team – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio GHOST OF YŌTEI – Development Team – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Development Team – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment INDIANA JONES AND THE GREAT CIRCLE – Development Team – MachineGames/Bethesda

BEST GAME

ARC RAIDERS – Aleksander Grøndal, Stefan Strandberg, Virgil Watkins – Embark Studios/Embark Studios

Aleksander Grøndal, Stefan Strandberg, Virgil Watkins – Embark Studios/Embark Studios BLUE PRINCE – Development Team – Dogubomb/Raw Fury

Development Team – Dogubomb/Raw Fury CLAIR OBSCUR: EXPEDITION 33 – Development Team – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive

Development Team – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive DISPATCH – Nick Herman, Dennis Lenart, Pierre Shorette – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio

Nick Herman, Dennis Lenart, Pierre Shorette – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio GHOST OF YŌTEI – Development Team – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Development Team – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment INDIANA JONES AND THE GREAT CIRCLE – Development Team – MachineGames/Bethesda

BRITISH GAME

DEBUT GAME

BLUE PRINCE – Development Team – Dogubomb/Raw Fury

Development Team – Dogubomb/Raw Fury CLAIR OBSCUR: EXPEDITION 33 – Development Team – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive

Development Team – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive CONSUME ME – Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson – Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson, Jie En Lee, Violet W-P, Ken ‘Coda’ Snyder/ Hexecutable LLC

Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson – Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson, Jie En Lee, Violet W-P, Ken ‘Coda’ Snyder/ Hexecutable LLC DESPELOTE – Development Team – Julián Cordero, Sebastian Valbuena/Panic

Development Team – Julián Cordero, Sebastian Valbuena/Panic DISPATCH – Nick Herman, Dennis Lenart, Pierre Shorette – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio

Nick Herman, Dennis Lenart, Pierre Shorette – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio THE MIDNIGHT WALK – Development Team – MoonHood/Fast Travel Games

EVOLVING GAME

FAMILY

DONKEY KONG BANANZA – Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo

Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo IS THIS SEAT TAKEN? – Ausiàs Dalmau, Sergi Pérez – Poti Poti/Wholesome Games Presents

Ausiàs Dalmau, Sergi Pérez – Poti Poti/Wholesome Games Presents LEGO PARTY! – Development Team – SMG Studio/Fictions

Development Team – SMG Studio/Fictions MARIO KART WORLD – Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo

Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo POWERWASH SIMULATOR 2 – Development Team – FuturLab/FuturLab

Development Team – FuturLab/FuturLab TWO POINT MUSEUM – Development Team – Two Point Studios/SEGA

GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT

THE ALTERS – Development Team – 11 bit studios/11 bit studios

Development Team – 11 bit studios/11 bit studios AND ROGER – Yona, Yasuhiro Nakashima – TearyHand Studio/Kodansha

Yona, Yasuhiro Nakashima – TearyHand Studio/Kodansha CITIZEN SLEEPER 2: STARWARD VECTOR – Gareth Damian Martin, Guillaume Singelin, Amos Roddy – Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller

Gareth Damian Martin, Guillaume Singelin, Amos Roddy – Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller CONSUME ME – Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson – Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson, Jie En Lee, Violet W-P, Ken ‘Coda’ Snyder/ Hexecutable LLC

Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson – Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson, Jie En Lee, Violet W-P, Ken ‘Coda’ Snyder/ Hexecutable LLC DESPELOTE – Julian Cordero, Sebastian Valbuena, Gabe Cuzzillo – Julián Cordero, Sebastian Valbuena/Panic

Julian Cordero, Sebastian Valbuena, Gabe Cuzzillo – Julián Cordero, Sebastian Valbuena/Panic S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: HEART OF CHORNOBYL – Development Team – GSC Game World/GSC Game World

GAME DESIGN

BALL X PIT – Kenny Sun – Kenny Sun & Friends/Devolver Digital

Kenny Sun – Kenny Sun & Friends/Devolver Digital BLUE PRINCE – Tonda Ros – Dogubomb/Raw Fury

Tonda Ros – Dogubomb/Raw Fury CLAIR OBSCUR: EXPEDITION 33 – Development Team – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive

Development Team – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive GHOST OF YŌTEI – Development Team – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Development Team – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment HADES II – Amir Rao, Gavin Simon, Greg Kasavin – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games

Amir Rao, Gavin Simon, Greg Kasavin – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games SPLIT FICTION – Development Team – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

MULTIPLAYER

ARC RAIDERS – Aleksander Grøndal, Virgil Watkins – Embark Studios/Embark Studios

Aleksander Grøndal, Virgil Watkins – Embark Studios/Embark Studios DUNE: AWAKENING – Marcos Pereira, Paul Vallet, Hugo Gonçalves – Funcom/Funcom

Marcos Pereira, Paul Vallet, Hugo Gonçalves – Funcom/Funcom ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN – Development Team – FROMSOFTWARE INC./BANDAI NAMCO

Development Team – FROMSOFTWARE INC./BANDAI NAMCO LEGO PARTY! – Development Team – SMG Studio/Fictions

Development Team – SMG Studio/Fictions PEAK – Development Team – Aggro Crab & Landfall/Aggro Crab & Landfall

Development Team – Aggro Crab & Landfall/Aggro Crab & Landfall SPLIT FICTION – Development Team – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

MUSIC

CLAIR OBSCUR: EXPEDITION 33 – Lorien Testard, Alice Duport-Percier – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive

Lorien Testard, Alice Duport-Percier – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH – Hideo Kojima, Woodkid, Ludvig Forssell – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Hideo Kojima, Woodkid, Ludvig Forssell – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment DISPATCH – Andrew Arcadi, Skyler Barto – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio

Andrew Arcadi, Skyler Barto – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio GHOST OF YŌTEI – Toma Otowa, Peter Scaturro, Keith Leary – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Toma Otowa, Peter Scaturro, Keith Leary – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment HOLLOW KNIGHT: SILKSONG – Christopher Larkin – Team Cherry/Team Cherry

Christopher Larkin – Team Cherry/Team Cherry INDIANA JONES AND THE GREAT CIRCLE – Gordy Haab, Pete Ward, Christoffer Larsson – MachineGames/Bethesda

NARRATIVE

THE ALTERS – Tomasz Kisilewicz, Katarzyna Tybinka – 11 bit studios/11 bit studios

Tomasz Kisilewicz, Katarzyna Tybinka – 11 bit studios/11 bit studios BLUE PRINCE – Tonda Ros – Dogubomb/Raw Fury

Tonda Ros – Dogubomb/Raw Fury CLAIR OBSCUR: EXPEDITION 33 – Guillaume Broche, Jennifer Svedberg-Yen – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive

Guillaume Broche, Jennifer Svedberg-Yen – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH – Hideo Kojima, Kenji Yano, Ray Khalastchi – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

Hideo Kojima, Kenji Yano, Ray Khalastchi – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment INDIANA JONES AND THE GREAT CIRCLE – Development Team – MachineGames/Bethesda

Development Team – MachineGames/Bethesda KINGDOM COME: DELIVERANCE II – Development Team – Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver

NEW INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

THE ALTERS – Development Team – 11 bit studios/11 bit studios

Development Team – 11 bit studios/11 bit studios ARC RAIDERS – Aleksander Grøndal, Stefan Strandberg, Robert Sammelin – Embark Studios/Embark Studios

Aleksander Grøndal, Stefan Strandberg, Robert Sammelin – Embark Studios/Embark Studios CLAIR OBSCUR: EXPEDITION 33 – Development Team – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive

Development Team – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive DISPATCH – Pierre Shorette, Dennis Lenart, Nick Herman – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio

Pierre Shorette, Dennis Lenart, Nick Herman – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio SOUTH OF MIDNIGHT – Development Team – Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios

Development Team – Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios SPLIT FICTION – Development Team – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE

AARON PAUL as Robert Robertson in Dispatch – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio

as Robert Robertson in Dispatch – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio BEN STARR as Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive

as Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive ERIKA ISHII as Atsu in Ghost Of Yōtei – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

as Atsu in Ghost Of Yōtei – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment JENNIFER ENGLISH as Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive

as Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive TOM MCKAY as Henry Of Skalitz in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II – Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver

as Henry Of Skalitz in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II – Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver TROY BAKER as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle -MachineGames/Bethesda

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

ALIX WILTON REGAN as Lea Florence Monad in Lies Of P: Overture – NEOWIZ/NEOWIZ

as Lea Florence Monad in Lies Of P: Overture – NEOWIZ/NEOWIZ CHARLIE COX as Gustave in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive

as Gustave in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive JANE PERRY as Lia Cain in Dead Take – Surgent Studios/Pocketpair Publishing

as Lia Cain in Dead Take – Surgent Studios/Pocketpair Publishing JEFFREY WRIGHT as Chase in Dispatch – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio

as Chase in Dispatch – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio KIRSTY RIDER as Lune in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive

as Lune in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive TROY BAKER as Higgs in Death Stranding 2: On The Beach – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT