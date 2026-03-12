BAFTA Games Awards 2026 nominations: Clair Obscur leads with 12, Death Stranding 2 misses out on Best Game nom
Dispatch, Ghost of Yotei, Death Stranding 2 and Indiana Jones also got more than five nominations
The nominations for the BAFTA Games Awards 2026 have been confirmed.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 leads the pack with 12 nominations across the 17 categories, including the main Best Game award.
Other games with more than five nominations include Dispatch (nine nominations), Ghost of Yotei (eight), Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (seven) and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (six).
Despite its seven nominations, Death Stranding 2 isn’t nominated for Best Game. Instead, the six nominees are Clair Obscur, Dispatch, Ghost of Yotei, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Blue Prince and Arc Raiders.
The full list of nominations is as follows:
2026 BAFTA Games Awards Nominations
ANIMATION
- BATTLEFIELD 6 – Development Team – Battlefield Studios/Electronic Arts
- DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH – Hideo Kojima, Masaaki Kawata, Laurie Jezequel – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- DISPATCH – Development Team – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio
- GHOST OF YŌTEI – Development Team – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- HADES II – Craig Harris, Nikita Taranduke, Jen Zee – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games
- HOLLOW KNIGHT: SILKSONG – Development Team – Team Cherry/Team Cherry
ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT
- CLAIR OBSCUR: EXPEDITION 33 – Development Team – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive
- DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH – Hideo Kojima, Yoji Shinkawa, Megan Tuckwell – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- DISPATCH – Derek Stratton – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio
- GHOST OF YŌTEI – Development Team – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- HOLLOW KNIGHT: SILKSONG – Development Team – Team Cherry/Team Cherry
- SOUTH OF MIDNIGHT – Development Team – Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios
AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT
- ARC RAIDERS – Bence Pajor, Olof Strömqvist, Simon Svanbäck – Embark Studios/Embark Studios
- CLAIR OBSCUR: EXPEDITION 33 – Development Team – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive
- DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH – Hideo Kojima, Hiroyuki Nakayama – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- DISPATCH – Development Team – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio
- GHOST OF YŌTEI – Development Team – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- INDIANA JONES AND THE GREAT CIRCLE – Development Team – MachineGames/Bethesda
BEST GAME
- ARC RAIDERS – Aleksander Grøndal, Stefan Strandberg, Virgil Watkins – Embark Studios/Embark Studios
- BLUE PRINCE – Development Team – Dogubomb/Raw Fury
- CLAIR OBSCUR: EXPEDITION 33 – Development Team – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive
- DISPATCH – Nick Herman, Dennis Lenart, Pierre Shorette – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio
- GHOST OF YŌTEI – Development Team – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- INDIANA JONES AND THE GREAT CIRCLE – Development Team – MachineGames/Bethesda
BRITISH GAME
- ATOMFALL – Development Team – Rebellion/Rebellion
- CITIZEN SLEEPER 2: STARWARD VECTOR – Gareth Damian Martin, Guillaume Singelin, Amos Roddy – Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller
- MAFIA: THE OLD COUNTRY – Development Team – Hangar 13/2K
- MONUMENT VALLEY 3 – Development Team – ustwo games/ustwo games
- POWERWASH SIMULATOR 2 – Development Team – FuturLab/FuturLab
- TWO POINT MUSEUM – Development Team – Two Point Studios/SEGA
DEBUT GAME
- BLUE PRINCE – Development Team – Dogubomb/Raw Fury
- CLAIR OBSCUR: EXPEDITION 33 – Development Team – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive
- CONSUME ME – Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson – Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson, Jie En Lee, Violet W-P, Ken ‘Coda’ Snyder/ Hexecutable LLC
- DESPELOTE – Development Team – Julián Cordero, Sebastian Valbuena/Panic
- DISPATCH – Nick Herman, Dennis Lenart, Pierre Shorette – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio
- THE MIDNIGHT WALK – Development Team – MoonHood/Fast Travel Games
EVOLVING GAME
- FALLOUT 76 – Development Team – Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda
- HELLDIVERS 2 – Development Team – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- HITMAN WORLD OF ASSASSINATION – Development Team – IO Interactive/IO Interactive
- NO MAN’S SKY – Development Team – Hello Games/Hello Games
- VAMPIRE SURVIVORS – Development Team – poncle/poncle
- WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 – Dmitry Grigorenko, Oliver Hollis-Leick, Anatolii Koruka – Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment Publishing
FAMILY
- DONKEY KONG BANANZA – Development Team – Nintendo EPD/Nintendo
- IS THIS SEAT TAKEN? – Ausiàs Dalmau, Sergi Pérez – Poti Poti/Wholesome Games Presents
- LEGO PARTY! – Development Team – SMG Studio/Fictions
- MARIO KART WORLD – Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo
- POWERWASH SIMULATOR 2 – Development Team – FuturLab/FuturLab
- TWO POINT MUSEUM – Development Team – Two Point Studios/SEGA
GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT
- THE ALTERS – Development Team – 11 bit studios/11 bit studios
- AND ROGER – Yona, Yasuhiro Nakashima – TearyHand Studio/Kodansha
- CITIZEN SLEEPER 2: STARWARD VECTOR – Gareth Damian Martin, Guillaume Singelin, Amos Roddy – Jump Over the Age/Fellow Traveller
- CONSUME ME – Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson – Jenny Jiao Hsia, AP Thomson, Jie En Lee, Violet W-P, Ken ‘Coda’ Snyder/ Hexecutable LLC
- DESPELOTE – Julian Cordero, Sebastian Valbuena, Gabe Cuzzillo – Julián Cordero, Sebastian Valbuena/Panic
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: HEART OF CHORNOBYL – Development Team – GSC Game World/GSC Game World
GAME DESIGN
- BALL X PIT – Kenny Sun – Kenny Sun & Friends/Devolver Digital
- BLUE PRINCE – Tonda Ros – Dogubomb/Raw Fury
- CLAIR OBSCUR: EXPEDITION 33 – Development Team – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive
- GHOST OF YŌTEI – Development Team – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- HADES II – Amir Rao, Gavin Simon, Greg Kasavin – Supergiant Games/Supergiant Games
- SPLIT FICTION – Development Team – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
MULTIPLAYER
- ARC RAIDERS – Aleksander Grøndal, Virgil Watkins – Embark Studios/Embark Studios
- DUNE: AWAKENING – Marcos Pereira, Paul Vallet, Hugo Gonçalves – Funcom/Funcom
- ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN – Development Team – FROMSOFTWARE INC./BANDAI NAMCO
- LEGO PARTY! – Development Team – SMG Studio/Fictions
- PEAK – Development Team – Aggro Crab & Landfall/Aggro Crab & Landfall
- SPLIT FICTION – Development Team – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
MUSIC
- CLAIR OBSCUR: EXPEDITION 33 – Lorien Testard, Alice Duport-Percier – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive
- DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH – Hideo Kojima, Woodkid, Ludvig Forssell – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- DISPATCH – Andrew Arcadi, Skyler Barto – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio
- GHOST OF YŌTEI – Toma Otowa, Peter Scaturro, Keith Leary – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- HOLLOW KNIGHT: SILKSONG – Christopher Larkin – Team Cherry/Team Cherry
- INDIANA JONES AND THE GREAT CIRCLE – Gordy Haab, Pete Ward, Christoffer Larsson – MachineGames/Bethesda
NARRATIVE
- THE ALTERS – Tomasz Kisilewicz, Katarzyna Tybinka – 11 bit studios/11 bit studios
- BLUE PRINCE – Tonda Ros – Dogubomb/Raw Fury
- CLAIR OBSCUR: EXPEDITION 33 – Guillaume Broche, Jennifer Svedberg-Yen – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive
- DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH – Hideo Kojima, Kenji Yano, Ray Khalastchi – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- INDIANA JONES AND THE GREAT CIRCLE – Development Team – MachineGames/Bethesda
- KINGDOM COME: DELIVERANCE II – Development Team – Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver
NEW INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY
- THE ALTERS – Development Team – 11 bit studios/11 bit studios
- ARC RAIDERS – Aleksander Grøndal, Stefan Strandberg, Robert Sammelin – Embark Studios/Embark Studios
- CLAIR OBSCUR: EXPEDITION 33 – Development Team – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive
- DISPATCH – Pierre Shorette, Dennis Lenart, Nick Herman – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio
- SOUTH OF MIDNIGHT – Development Team – Compulsion Games/Xbox Game Studios
- SPLIT FICTION – Development Team – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE
- AARON PAUL as Robert Robertson in Dispatch – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio
- BEN STARR as Verso in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive
- ERIKA ISHII as Atsu in Ghost Of Yōtei – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- JENNIFER ENGLISH as Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive
- TOM MCKAY as Henry Of Skalitz in Kingdom Come: Deliverance II – Warhorse Studios/Deep Silver
- TROY BAKER as Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle -MachineGames/Bethesda
PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- ALIX WILTON REGAN as Lea Florence Monad in Lies Of P: Overture – NEOWIZ/NEOWIZ
- CHARLIE COX as Gustave in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive
- JANE PERRY as Lia Cain in Dead Take – Surgent Studios/Pocketpair Publishing
- JEFFREY WRIGHT as Chase in Dispatch – AdHoc Studio/AdHoc Studio
- KIRSTY RIDER as Lune in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive/Kepler Interactive
- TROY BAKER as Higgs in Death Stranding 2: On The Beach – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
- ARC RAIDERS – Robert Träffe, Martin Singh-Blom – Embark Studios/Embark Studios
- DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH – Hideo Kojima, Akio Sakamoto, Neil Johnson – Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- DOOM: THE DARK AGES – Development Team – id Software/Bethesda
- GHOST OF YŌTEI – Development Team – Sucker Punch Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment
- INDIANA JONES AND THE GREAT CIRCLE – Development Team – MachineGames/Bethesda
- SPLIT FICTION – Development Team – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts
