Avowed’s director quits Obsidian for Netflix

Avowed director Carrie Patel has announced her departure from Obsidian Entertainment, after nearly 12 years at the now-Xbox-owned studio.

Patel, who previously was a narrative designer on Pillars of Eternity and The Outer Worlds, is leaving Obsidian to join Netflix.

The writer and director will take on a directorial role at Night School, the studio behind Oxenfree, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals, Afterparty, and Next Stop Nowhere, she announced on Monday.

Patel’s departure comes months after the release of Avowed, which its developer estimated to have reached a huge 6 million players in its opening month.

Obsidian is currently ramping up promotion for its next big RPG, The Outer Worlds 2, which is set to receive its own dedicated live event, following the Xbox Summer Showcase next month.

Night School Studio was acquired by Netflix back in 2021, becoming the first game developer to be swallowed up by the streaming company.

Earlier this year, Netflix was reported to have laid off numerous staff at the Oxenfree developer. Current and former employees, speaking under anonymity to Game Developer, claimed that an undisclosed number of employees were laid off.