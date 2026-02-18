Avowed arrives on PS5 alongside ‘anniversary update’ adding New Game+, new playable species and more

Avowed is now available on PlayStation 5, and has received an ‘anniversary update’ to mark the occasion.

Marking a year since it was originally released on Xbox Series X/S and PC, the new version 2.0 patch adds a number of new features that have been requested by players.

This includes a New Game+ mode which lets players experiment with the game’s multiple story choices without having to start from scratch with an entirely new character.

According to Obsidian, players who start a New Game Plus retain all their unlocked abilities (except for Godlike abilities, which are earned through story progression), all spent attribute points, all unique weapons and armours (reset to level 1) and all equipped common weapons or armour items, among other things.

To make sure the game remains challenging in New Game Plus, enemy stats are increased and now have a chance to have elemental or physical modifiers applied to them.

Because the game wasn’t originally created with New Game Plus in mind, players who already completed Avowed are advised that they have to reload a late-game save and re-complete the game to create a completion save, which can then be used for New Game Plus.

Other new additions include three new playable species to join Humans and Elves – Drawves, Orlans and Aumaua – as well as custom difficulty modifiers, a new Quarterstaff weapon type, a new photo mode and other quality of life enhancements.

The full patch notes can be read on the official Obsidian forum.

VGC’s Avowed review called the game “a solid, entertaining RPG that neatly fills a gap”.

“Avowed is a solid action RPG with an entertaining script, satisfying combat and impressively detailed environments. The inability to clean up side quests after the main story is beaten can be frustrating, but take your time with it and enjoy everything it has to offer, and you’ll find plenty of memorable moments.”