Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is getting a free third-person mode and New Game+

Ubisoft’s 2023 adventure game Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is getting a new third-person mode and a New Game+ mode.

Ahead of the release of the movie Avatar: Fire and Ash, the game will be receiving a new update on December 5, which adds the new modes for free.

Frontiers of Pandora is a first-person shooter in which players take control of a Na’vi orphan as they fight against the Resources Development Administration who want to exploit their home’s natural resources.

The new update will let players switch to a third-person viewpoint “at the push of a button”, making it possible to switch between first-person and third-person gameplay on the fly.

According to Ubisoft, developer Massive Entertainment has reworked the game’s animations, controls, audio and camera to make sure the third-person mode feels right.

The New Game+ mode, meanwhile, will let players replay the story while keeping their inventory and skills. Enemies will be harder to beat, and the player will have access to a new skill tree and more powerful equipment.

“We’ve always envisioned Avatar Frontiers of Pandora as a living world that evolves with our players,” creative director Omar Bouali said in a statement.

“This update is a celebration of our community’s passion and we’re thankful to our players for their support – it means the world to our team.”

VGC’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora review called the game “a jaw-dropping but predictable adventure”, stating that it wrapped Ubisoft’s typical open-world template around impressive visuals.

“Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a good game that has one massive blue foot in two different generations,” we wrote. “While presentationally it’s sublime, from a gameplay perspective it rarely offers anything new, and still relies on much-mocked map-clearing clutter.”