Australian government advises citizens on how to request unpaid leave to play GTA 6

The Australian government has posted advice to any Australian citizen trying to find time off work to play Grand Theft Auto 6.

The government’s Fair Work Ombudsman posted a guide on its official Instagram page, aimed at anyone who wants to play the game but may not have any paid leave left.

The guide explains how Australia’s unpaid leave laws work, and explains the situations in which unpaid leave is a right, and when it’s up to the discretion of the employer.

“Let’s pretend GTA VI is coming out tomorrow, but you don’t have any paid leave available to play on launch day. Can you take unpaid leave?”

The guide then explains how “in some situations, you have a specific right to unpaid leave under the National Employment Standards”, and that “the question to ask yourself when it comes to unpaid leave is ‘why do I need the time off?'”.

It then says workers can take up to two days of unpaid carer’s leave to take care of a sick or injured family member if they’ve run out of paid leave.

This is accompanied by a humorous picture of a child having their temperature checked, with their face replaced by a copy of GTA 6.

“We don’t think this one will apply,” the guide says.

The guide then states that workers can take community service leave if they’re “engaged in a voluntary emergency management activity with a recognised emergency body like the SES”.

“So probably not this one either,” it says, accompanied by a photo of someone pretending to work in an emergency call centre but actually playing GTA 6.

It also states that a worker can take up to 12 months of unpaid parental care to take care of their child. This information is accompanied by an image of someone getting an ultrasound scan, which reveals a copy of GTA 6 in her womb.

“Though it’s been in the oven for a while, a video game isn’t a child,” the government advises.

Finally, the guide asks “just… really want time off?” and concludes that while wanting to play Grand Theft Auto 6 doesn’t mean a worker has an automatic right to unpaid leave, they can still request it from their employer, who must then decide whether to grant it.

“If you’re out of options covered by the National Employment Standards, you can still ask your employer to take unpaid leave for other reasons,” it says. “For example, taking unpaid leave if you don’t have enough annual leave available.”

“There’s no actual minimum entitlement to it, so you’ll need to reach an agreement with your employer to use unpaid leave in these situations.”

Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released globally (including Australia) on November 19, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.