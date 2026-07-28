August’s three PlayStation Plus ‘free’ Essential monthly games include Dying Light 2 and Big Walk

PlayStation has officially announced the three games coming to the PlayStation Plus Essential tier this month.

August’s selection consists of three games, which will be available for players to claim from August 4 until August 31.

The first of these games is Dying Light 2: Stay Human – Reloaded Edition, which is available for both PS5 and PS4 players to claim.

This is joined by Big Walk, the PS5 co-operative multiplayer adventure designed around talking to your teammates.

Finally, the third game in August’s selection is Signalis, a PS4 survival horror in which players search for their lost partner and lost dreams.

All three games will be available to claim from August 4 until August 31, at which point they will be replaced by another selection of titles.

Your PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for August:



🧟 Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition

🤝 Big Walk

🪐 Signalis



Full details https://t.co/Wota90jEBF pic.twitter.com/OZsdIZsvdc — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 28, 2026

As ever, players who claim the games will be able to continue playing them after they’re no longer available to claim, as long as they remain subscribed to any PlayStation Plus tier.

Players can continue to claim July’s PlayStation Plus Essential games until July 7. These include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, For the King 2 and CrossCode.

Sony previously announced that starting in January 2026, PS4 games would “no longer be a key benefit” of the service, with the platform holder instead turning its focus to offering PS5 titles.

This doesn’t appear to have happened, however, as the addition of the PS4 game Signalis this month suggests.