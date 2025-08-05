August’s PlayStation Plus Essential titles are now available, including Lies of P

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released August 2025’s first PlayStation Plus games.

This month’s PlayStation Plus Essential titles are dark fantasy action game Lies of P (PS5, PS4), survival game Day Z (PS4), and 3D arena fighter My Hero One’s Justice 2 (PS4).

They’ll be available for subscribers to claim until September 2, when they’ll be replaced by another selection of titles.

Day Z and My Hero One’s Justice 2 are PS4 games, but PS5 players can play them via backwards compatibility.

Sony has announced plans to shift away from providing PS4 games as part of its monthly PlayStation Plus line-up.

“As we shift to PS5, PS4 games will no longer be a key benefit and will only be occasionally offered for PlayStation Plus Monthly Games and Game Catalog starting January 2026,” Adam Michel, global content director for PlayStation subscription services, said earlier this year. “We may still provide titles that can be playable on both PS4 and PS5 consoles after this date.”

And PlayStation’s policy of not releasing its first-party games on PlayStation Plus on the day of the release will continue, according to Nick Maguire, PlayStation‘s vice president of global services.

“We’ve sort of stayed true to our strategy across the board, where we’re not looking to put games in day and date,” he told Game File in June.

“Our strategy of finding four or five independent day-and-date titles – and using that to complement our strategy of bringing games in when they’re 12, 18 months old or older – that balance for us is working really well across the platform.”