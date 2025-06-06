Atomic Heart 2 sees its Soviet alternate-history ‘expand to a global scale’

Atomic Heart 2 has been announced at Summer Game Fest.

The game is coming to PC and consoles, and is being developed by Mundfish. No release date was provided for the sequel.

You can watch the first trailer for Atomic Heart 2 below.

A description of the game reads, “Atomic Heart 2 is an action-adventure role-playing game that brings you back to a retrofuturistic universe, full of new dangers. The sequel features a living world rich with possibilities and places a heavy emphasis on story, role-playing elements, and player freedom.

“The story unfolds in an alternate-history world, with events now expanding to a global scale. Return to the magnificent world of science and technology, and find out what the next chapter has in store for you.”

Robert Bagratuni, Founder and CEO of Mundfish, and Game Director of Atomic Heart 2, said: “Ever since the launch of the original Atomic Heart, we’ve been floored by the unwavering support and enthusiasm of our playerbase. When we set out to create the Atomic Universe, we never imagined that the community would respond with such amazing passion.

“It’s been hard sitting on this announcement for so long, but today, at Summer Game Fest, we’re incredibly happy to finally and officially announce that Atomic Heart 2 is coming, and it’s bigger and bolder than the original.”

The first Atomic Heart was released in February 2023.

At the time of the game’s release, the Ukrainian government said it would ask Sony, Microsoft, and Valve to pull Atomic Heart from sale on their digital stores in the country.

The game, which features Soviet and Russian military themes, was released, just days before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, Ukraine’s deputy minister of digital transformation, Alex Bornyakov, urged platform holders to limit distribution of the game in other countries too.

“Regarding the situation with the release of the game Atomic Heart, which has Russian roots and romanticises communist ideology and the Soviet Union, The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine will send an official letter to Sony, Microsoft, and Valve requesting a ban on selling digital versions of this game in Ukraine,” he said.

“We also urge limiting the distribution of this game in other countries due to its toxicity, potential data collection of users, and the potential use of money raised from game purchases to conduct a war against Ukraine.