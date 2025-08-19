Atari is releasing a brand new Bubsy game

Atari has announced that Bubsy the Bobcat will return in a brand new game.

Bubsy 4D is in development for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC.

Atari has yet to give a release date but it has confirmed that Demon Turf studio Fabraz will be developing the game.

“Join Bubsy on a new, intergalactic, platforming adventure,” the game’s description reads. “Yeah, we couldn’t believe it either.”

The game’s plot once again involves Bubsy’s long-standing enemies, the Woolies, who have stolen all the Earth’s sheep.

Bubsy originally isn’t bothered, but when the sheep return as Woolie-enhanced BaaBots and want to steal Bubsy’s Golden Fleece, he heads out to stop them.

“The team at Fabraz crafted this expressive new moveset to cater to beginners and speedrun enthusiasts alike,” Atari said in a statement

“Once you’ve mastered Bubsy’s clawsome new moves, show off your skills by uploading your best level times to the online leaderboards for other players to race against.”

The game’s description promises the following:

Explore intergalactic, craft-themed worlds, each ending in a BaaBot boss battle

New hairball form allows you to roll, bounce, and launch your way around

An expressive platforming moveset supports both beginner and advanced levels of play

Spend yarn to purrchase stylish new outfits, or collect a hidden blueprint in each level to unlock new moves and upgrades

Tackle each level’s time trial, upload your best run, and race against other players’ ghost data

Chat with a cast of furmiliar friends including Terri, Terry, Virgil, and Oblivia

Pawsitively funky soundtrack by Fat Bard, incorporating elements of jazz, big band, electro-swing and more

The original Bubsy game, Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind, was released on the Mega Drive / Genesis and SNES in 1993.