Atari is ending support for its 2021 VCS console, will release a Homebrew App to let players keep making and adding games

Atari has announced plans to shut down support for the VCS console it released in 2021.

Based on the original Atari VCS released in 1977 (and later renamed the Atari 2600), the reimagined VCS was sent to Kickstarter backers in 2020 before getting a full release the following year.

The console, which has its own store and library of games as well as a PC mode which lets it run Linux or Windows, never really took off and sales remained modest throughout its life.

Now Atari has announced that it will be ending support for the console, and will be shutting down its store on February 1, 2027.

“We are reaching out to let you know about planned changes to our support of the Atari VCS platform,” Atari community manager Carly Francis posted on the official Atari Discord server.

“The Atari VCS has earned its rightful spot alongside the many console platforms Atari has launched over the past 50-plus years. We took what was planned as a one-off Kickstarter program and turned it into a platform that we have collectively supported since 2020. We want to thank our dedicated players and creators for bringing great content to the VCS, and for building a vibrant community.

“We are beginning the process of sun-setting our support for the Atari VCS. We will be shutting down the VCS store on February 1, 2027. You will still be able to purchase games in the store through January 31, 2027.”

Atari promises to make sure users “can continue to use their VCS well into the future”

While in the past the shutdown of some systems has ended in them essentially becoming unable to operate at all, Atari has told players it will ensure they can continue to use their VCS after support ends.

This will come in the form of an OS update which removes all need to connect to an Atari server, as well as a planned homebrew app which will let users continue to develop games and add new games to their console without the store.

“After the store closes, our plan is to make an OS update available that allows you to migrate all functionality to your local machine, removing any dependencies on Atari infrastructure for authentication and software,” Francis wrote. “Once that transition is complete, we will end support for the platform.

“As part of the transition, we intend to push the Atari Home Brew app to all players. This will allow everyone to add new games to your VCS independently, so developers can continue to build apps for the VCS and share them with the community. Early next year we will post information that walks you through this OS migration, and the Home Brew App functionality, so everyone has plenty of time to prepare.

“We recognize that this is unwelcome news. We are working hard to ensure that the community can continue to use their VCS well into the future, and we are committed to supporting you through this transition.”

VGC’s Atari VCS review called it “all style, no substance” and said the console was “lacking in killer features” that would make it worth buying.

“Ultimately at this stage the VCS is a curious little device that looks the part and offers impressive compatibility with a variety of peripherals, but doesn’t really boast anything truly unique that should have people eagerly opening their wallets,” we wrote.