Atari has acquired five Ubisoft games, including Child of Eden and Grow Home, and will re-release and ‘evolve’ them

Atari has announced that it has acquired the IP rights to five previously released Ubisoft games.

The publisher aims to re-release the games on modern platforms and look at ways to expand each IP with new content.

The five games that are now owned by Atari are:

Cold Fear (2005)

(2005) Child of Eden (2011)

(2011) I Am Alive (2012)

(2012) Grow Home (2015)

(2015) Grow Up (2016)

According to a statement, Atari plans to “re-release these titles under their publishing label and explore opportunities to expand their reach through updated formats, new content, and extended distribution channels”.

Atari CEO and chairman Wade Rosen said: “Ubisoft and Atari both have a legacy of crafting worlds that players can fall in love with — games that resonate with generations of players not just for how they played, but for how they made us feel. We’re excited to reintroduce these titles while also exploring ways to expand and evolve these franchises.”

Cold Fear was a survival horror game released on PS2, Xbox and PC in 2005, and was developed by Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare studio Darkworks. The game stars US coast guard Tom Hansen as he discovers the crew of a Russian whaling ship has turned into zombies.

Child of Eden was a rhythm-based rail shooter directed by Tetsuya Mizuguchi (Rez, Lumines, Tetris Effect). Released on Xbox 360 and PS3 in 2011, the game focused on motion controls but could be used with a standard controller too.

I Am Alive was released on Xbox 360, PS3 and PC in 2012 and has players exploring a post-apocalyptic world as a father returning to his hometown in search of his missing wife and daughter.

Grow Home and its sequel Grow Up were released in 2015 and 2016 respectively, and star a robot called B.U.D. who has to grow and climb a giant beanstalk called a Star Plant to keep his home planet thriving.

“Millions of players have experienced these worlds over the years, and this will open the door for long time players to revisit those memories while inviting new audiences to discover them for the first time,” Ubisoft’s vice president of new business Deborah Papiernik said in a statement.

“Atari has a rich gaming legacy and deep appreciation for these classic titles, we’re excited to see how they’ll evolve and connect with players in fresh, meaningful ways.”