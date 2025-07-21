Atari announces special console and Atari 50 DLC for Pac-Man’s anniversary

Atari and Bandai Namco have announced a series of products to celebrate Pac-Man’s 45th anniversary, including a yellow Atari console.

The Atari X Namco collection is a collaboration between Atari and Bandai Namco. The main item is the Atari 2600+ Pac-Man edition, a rerelease of the iconic console in bright yellow. It is available for pre-order now for $169.99.

The console bundle also includes Pac-Man: Double Feature, which includes Pac-Man 7800, a brand new, arcade-style version of the original game, and Pac-Man 2600, the first home console release of the game.

During San Diego Comic-Con, Atari will distribute 1,000 exclusive Golden Box Editions of Pac-Man: Double Feature. Each $99.99 collector’s set includes a 2-in-1 cartridge in one of five ghost or Pac-Man colors (red, blue, pink, orange or yellow), plus a limited-edition patch and pin.

Alongside this, the collection will include the CX40+ Wireless Joystick in 5 colors to represent Pac-Man, Inky, Pinky, Blinky, and Clyde. The joysticks cost $39.99 each.

The collection is available for pre-order now on the Atari website.

Atari has also announced new DLC for Atari 50, The Namco Collection. The DLC, which will be released for $7.99 later this year, will include Pac-Man 2600, Galaga, Dig Dug, Xevious, Galaxian, and more.

“Working with Atari once again and helping reignite our history of collaborating to bring joy to video game fans worldwide is an incredible honor,” said Karim Farghaly, SVP, business innovation and licensing, Bandai Namco Entertainment America.

“Together, we’ve built a legacy filled with groundbreaking milestones, and the Atari x Pac-Man Collection perfectly honors the timeless spirit of Pac-Man, blending nostalgia with fresh experiences to reconnect new and existing fans with one of gaming’s most iconic characters.”