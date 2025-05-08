At nearly half a billion views, Rockstar says GTA 6’s new trailer is ‘the biggest video launch of all time’

Rockstar has claimed that Grand Theft Auto 6’s second trailer, released earlier this week, is now the biggest video launch of all time, beating major Hollywood movie trailers.

GTA 6 Trailer 2 was dropped on Tuesday in a surprise release, and according to Rockstar, it received over 475 million views across all platforms in its first day.

The Hollywood Reporter reports this is more than the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, which debuted to 365 million views in its first 24 hours, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which debuted to more than 200 million.

For comparison, the first GTA 6 trailer managed 93 million views in its first day, though that video was exclusive to YouTube. At the time of publishing, GTA 6’s second trailer has around 84 million views on the platform.

The original GTA 6 trailer was also leaked ahead of its official release, likely affecting the viewership numbers of the official version. To date, GTA 6’s first trailer has been viewed 255 million times.

Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2 also had a monstrous effect on its featured music track, The Pointer Sisters’ Hot Together, with Spotify estimating a monumental 182,000% increase in streams of the track.

On Wednesday, Rockstar released a statement reiterating that the latest trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 was captured on PS5 hardware, “comprised of equal parts gameplay and cutscenes”.

The new trailer introduces GTA 6’s protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, and was followed by a large update on the game’s official website giving biographies of the two playable characters, among others.

“Meeting Lucia could be the best or worst thing to ever happen to him. Jason knows how he’d like it to turn out but right now, it’s hard to tell,” reads a profile of Jason’s character released by Rockstar.

“Jason wants an easy life, but things just keep getting harder. Jason grew up around the grifters and crooks. After a stint in the Army trying to shake off his troubled teens, he found himself in the Keys doing what he knows best, working for local drug runners. It might be time to try something new.”