At 5 million sales, Resident Evil Requiem is likely the series’ biggest launch ever

Resident Evil Requiem is likely the series’ biggest launch ever, after Capcom announced that the game has surpassed 5 million sales in less than a week.

The news was shared in an announcement on Wednesday, which attributed the hugely successful launch weekend to Requiem’s “worldwide acclaim”.

The game has been tracking strongly since its announcement last summer, thanks to a mix of horror and action, and leaning on nostalgia during Resident Evil’s 30th-anniversary year.

Although Capcom does not state as such in its announcement, Requiem’s 5 million sales likely make it Resident Evil’s biggest ever launch – certainly the fastest-selling of any modern title.

The last Resident Evil game, 2023’s remake of Resident Evil 4, took nearly four months to top 5 million sales, according to Capcom. Resident Evil Village took nearly five months to reach the milestone, while Resident Evil 3’s 2020 remake took nearly two years, after shipping 2 million copies in its first few days.

Resident Evil 7 shipped 3 million units in the weeks after its February 2017 release. Looking further back, Resident Evil 6 had sold 4.9 million units by five months after release, and Resident Evil 5 – at the time, Capcom’s fastest-selling title – didn’t surpass 5 million sales until its second month.

As of December 31, 2025, the Resident Evil series had sold a combined total of 183 million copies, according to Capcom. The best-selling game in the series is Resident Evil 2 (2019) at 16.8 million, followed by Resident Evil 7 (16.4 million), and Resident Evil Village (13.5 million).

VGC’s Resident Evil Requiem review calls the game “superb but safe”, saying: “When taken in isolation, Resident Evil: Requiem is fantastic, and a genuinely brilliant entry into the mainline series. It’s still straddling that line between fear and power, and while Grace might not have Leon’s roundhouse kicks and one-liners, she can always fall back on the Requiem.

“It’s a game designed to challenge you, not pull your last precious hairs from your head (unless you try Insanity difficulty). Capcom has once again delivered a polished and beautiful Resident Evil game, it’s just not quite amongst the very best.”

