Asus announces a new ROG Xbox Ally, the X20, with a larger OLED screen and improved controls

Asus has announced a new version of the ROG Xbox Ally, with some improvements made to the handheld’s design.

The ROG Xbox Ally was originally released in October 2025, in two versions – the white Xbox Ally priced at $599.99 and the black Xbox Ally X priced at $999.99.

The newly announced third model, the Xbox Ally X20, is designed to celebrate 20 years of Asus’ Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand and is based on the Ally X but with some tweaks.

The Xbox Ally X20 has the same AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe storage as the Ally X, so should run identically to the $999.99 model.

It now boasts a larger 7.4″ screen, however (versus the 7″ screen of the other models), with an OLED display instead of the IPS screen featuring in the other devices.

“While this has been a common request since day one, we wanted to give gamers a display that was truly gaming-focused, and after years of R&D, we’ve got one with all the right specs,” Asus said in a statement.

“This Nebula HDR Display offers a Full HD resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and FreeSync Premium Pro support — an absolute must-have on any gaming display. Once you experience the silky-smooth gameplay that VRR provides, it’s impossible to go back.

“The ROG Xbox Ally X20’s OLED display also boasts a peak brightness of 1400 nits and a VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification, meaning that HDR-capable games and video content look simply spectacular. Corning Gorilla Glass with DXC cuts glare from unwanted light sources by 65%, letting you focus on your gameplay, not that lamp behind you.”

As well as the larger OLED screen, the X20 also improves the thumbsticks to incorporate TMR sensor technology for “pinpoint precision, smoother tracking, and longer-lasting performance” designed to eliminate stick drift with more precision than Hall Effect sensors.

The ROG XBOX Ally X20 Bundle is here, paired with ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 gaming AR glasses for a next-level portable gaming experience.



Learn more: https://t.co/q1QEfETXJN#ROGXBOXAllyX20 #ROGXREALR1Edition20 #playALLYourgames #ROGCOMPUTEX2026 #ROG20thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/Ve2qoZ0dEZ — ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) June 1, 2026

The X20’s D-Pad is also a transforming one, similar to those in older Xbox controllers, enabling the player to switch between a 4-movement and 8-movement D-Pad depending on the game they’re playing.

Asus also says it’s bundling the X20 with the ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses. It has yet to confirm the price of this bundle, nor has it confirmed whether the ROG Xbox Ally X20 handheld will be available on its own with the glasses (or, indeed, the price of the handheld on its own).

VGC’s review of the ROG Xbox Ally X called it “a premium product with a premium price point to match”, stating: “The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X is very much a jack of all trades by design, but rather than a master of none it offers exceptional performance and an impressive selection of app stores within easy access.

“Its price will put off some, and there are plenty of cheaper alternatives to fit your more specific needs, but if you’re looking for an absolute beast that can handle almost everything you can throw at it, this is the one for you.”