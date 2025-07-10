Astro Bot’s latest DLC finally adds a historic, missing-in-action game series to its cameo list

The latest Astro Bot DLC has added a character from a beloved gaming franchise to its cameo list that was entirely missing from the base game.

Astro Bot‘s new DLC, which is available now, includes six new challenge levels. Each of the new levels also include a cameo bot, a collectible Astro Bot character dressed as a PlayStation character.

While Team Asobi had previoulsy revealed that a Ghost of Yotei-themed cameo would be included in the DLC, the biggest surprise appearance has now been revealed.

The following contains cameo spoilers for Astro Bot’s latest DLC…

As a reward for completing one of Astro Bot’s latest challenge levels, High Inflation, players are rewarded with a cameo bot of Cloud from Final Fantasy 7.

This marks the series first appearance in the game, after fans questioned why Final Fantasy was missing from the game’s long list of franchise crossovers. Final Fantasy’s prominance as a PlayStation-associated franchise lead many to speculate that Square Enix had blocked the inclusion of the characters.

Director Nicholas Doucet told Game File that “almost 100%,” of those asked agreed for their characters to appear in the game.

“It’s difficult to comment on. We really respect the choice of each publisher.”

VGC’s Astro Bot review called it “the best 3D platformer in a decade”.

VGC got the chance to visit Team Asobi ahead of the game’s release last year, for an inside look at the development of the game, and the history of the franchise.

The Astro Bot DualSense controller is returning later this year.

“Since the first controller proved so popular, we have brought it back with a new joyful twist to the touch pad! We’ll have more information to share soon, so be on the lookout for future updates.”