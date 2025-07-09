Astro Bot’s award winning soundtrack is coming soon to vinyl, and it’s available for pre-order now

PlayStation has announced that Astro Bot’s award winning soundtrack is coming to vinyl soon.

The soundtrack, composed by Kenny CM Young, will be available as a 2LP collection later this year. The record is available for pre-order now. A release date for the Astro Bot LP has not been announced.

The gatefold cover for the record features new art by Team Asobi‘s Nina Matsumoto.

VGC spoke to Young last year, during which the composer described following up his popular Astro’s Playroom soundtrack as “terrifying.”

Young told VGC that his favorite track in the game is “Casino.”

“I’ve got a soft spot for Casino. Aspects of that track are the closest I’ve got to a 1960s or 1970s library track. It’s just me, you know, I’ve got a real interest in retro aesthetics, you can hear that in the music in this game in particular.”

Astro Bot will receive new levels this week. These levels, which Astro Bot director Nicolas Doucent described as “challenge levels,” will bring the number of planets in Astro Bot to 90.

The popular Astro Bot DualSense controller will also return later this year, after quickly selling out during its initial release.

“Since the first controller proved so popular, we have brought it back with a new joyful twist to the touch pad! We’ll have more information to share soon, so be on the lookout for future updates.”