Astro Bot wins Best Game at the BAFTA Games Awards

Astro Bot took home five awards on the night

Astro Bot has won Best Game at the BAFTA Games Awards.

Astro Bot also led the pack in winners overall, taking home 5 awards. Still Wakes the Deep took home three awards, including wins in both performance categories.

Hosted by comedian Phil Wang, the show celebrated the last year in video games.

Following its Best Game win in 2023 Vampire Survivors won Evolving Game. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II won the Technical Achievement prize, with Metaphor: Refantazio taking home the award for Narrative.

Tales of Kenzera: Zau, the debut game from Abubakar Salim’s Surgent Studios, won the BAFTA for Game Beyond Entertainment.

BAFTA’s eligibility window this year runs from November 25, 2023 to November 15, 2024, with the exception of those in Evolving Game. Remakes are only eligible in craft categories, and DLC is eligible in Evolving Game and certain craft categories.

You can view the full list of winners below.

2025 BAFTA Games Awards nominees (Winners in bold)

ANIMATION

ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment

CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 Development Team – Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision

LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES Development Team – Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment

SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James CarbuttCoal Supper/Panic

WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 Development Team – Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT

ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment

BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience

HAROLD HALIBUT Ole Tillmann, Fabian Preuschoff, Onat Hekimoglu – Slow Bros./ Slow Bros.

NEVA Development Team – Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital

SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

STILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode

AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT

ANIMAL WELL Billy Basso – Billy Basso/Bigmode

ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment

HELLDIVERS 2 Development Team – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment

SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE 2 Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

STAR WARS OUTLAWS Development Team – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft

STILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode

BEST GAME

ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment

BALATRO LocalThunk – LocalThunk/Playstack

BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience

HELLDIVERS 2 Development Team – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: ECHOES OF WISDOM Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo

THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic

BRITISH GAME

A HIGHLAND SONG Development Team – inkle Ltd

LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES Development Team – Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment

PAPER TRAIL Development Team – Newfangled Games/Newfangled Games

SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

STILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode

THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic

DEBUT GAME

ANIMAL WELL Billy Basso – Billy Basso/Bigmode

BALATRO LocalThunk – LocalThunk/Playstack

PACIFIC DRIVE Development Team – Ironwood Studios/Kepler Interactive

THE PLUCKY SQUIRE Development Team – All Possible Futures/Devolver Digital

TALES OF KENZERA: ZAU Development Team – Surgent Studios/Electronic Arts

THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic

EVOLVING GAME

DIABLO IV Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment

FINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINE Development Team – Creative Studios 3/Square Enix

NO MAN’S SKY Development Team – Hello Games/Hello Games

SEA OF THIEVES Development Team – Rare/Xbox Game Studios

VAMPIRE SURVIVORS Development Team – Poncle/poncle

WORLD OF WARCRAFT Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment

FAMILY

ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment

CAT QUEST III Desmond Wong Liang Wai, Nursyazana binte Zainal – The Gentlebros/Kepler Interactive

LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES Development Team – Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment

LITTLE KITTY, BIG CITY Development Team – Double Dagger Studio/Double Dagger Studio

THE PLUCKY SQUIRE Development Team – All Possible Futures/Devolver Digital

SUPER MARIO PARTY JAMBOREE Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo

GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT

BOTANY MANOR Development Team – Balloon Studios/Whitethorn Games

KIND WORDS 2 (LOFI CITY POP) Ziba Scott, Luigi Guatieri, Clark Aboud – Popcannibal/Popcannibal

SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

TALES OF KENZERA: ZAU TALES OF KENZERA: ZAU Development Team – Surgent Studios/Electronic Arts

TETRIS FOREVER Development Team – Digital Eclipse/Digital Eclipse

VAMPIRE THERAPIST Cyrus Nemati, Sheila Fell, Kim Schumacher – Little Bat Games/Little Bat Games

GAME DESIGN

ANIMAL WELL Billy Basso – Billy Basso/Bigmode

ASTRO BOT – Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment

BALATRO LocalThunk – LocalThunk/Playstack

HELLDIVERS 2 Development Team – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: ECHOES OF WISDOM Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo

TACTICAL BREACH WIZARDS Tom Francis, Steve Lee, John Roberts – Suspicious Developments/Suspicious Developments

MULTIPLAYER

CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 Development Team – Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision

HELLDIVERS 2 Development Team – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment

LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES Development Team – Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment

SUPER MARIO PARTY JAMBOREE Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo

TEKKEN 8 Development Team – BANDAI NAMCO Studios/ BANDAI NAMCO Studios

WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 Development Team – Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment

MUSIC

ASTRO BOT Kenneth C M Young – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment

BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Development Team – Square Enix/Square Enix

HELLDIVERS 2 Wilbert Roget II, Ross Tregenza, Keith Leary – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment

SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

STAR WARS OUTLAWS Wilbert Roget II, Simon Koudriavtsev, Erik Jacobsson – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft

NARRATIVE

BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience

DRAGON AGE: THE VEILGUARD Development Team – BioWare/Electronic Arts

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Development Team – Square Enix/Square Enix

METAPHOR: REFANTAZIO Development Team – ATLUS/SEGA

SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

STILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode

NEW INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

ANIMAL WELL Billy Basso – Billy Basso/Bigmode

BALATRO LocalThunk – LocalThunk/Playstack

BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience

METAPHOR: REFANTAZIO Development Team – ATLUS/SEGA

STILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode

THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic

PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE

ALEC NEWMAN as Cameron ‘Caz’ Mcleary in Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode

HUMBERLY GONZALEZ as Kay Vess in Star Wars Outlaws – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft

ISABELLA INCHBALD as Indika in Indika – Odd Meter/11 bit studios

LUKE ROBERTS as James Sunderland in Silent Hill 2Bloober Team/Konami Digital Entertainment

MELINA JUERGENS as Senua in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

Y’LAN NOEL as Troy Marshall in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision

PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

ABBI GREENLAND & HELEN GOALEN as The Furies in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

ALDIS AMAH HAMILTON as Ástríðr in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

JON BLYTH as Big Ron in Thank Goodness You’re Here! – Coal Supper/Panic

KAREN DUNBAR as Finlay in Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode

MATT BERRY as Herbert the Gardner in Thank Goodness You’re Here! – Coal Supper/Panic

MICHAEL ABUBAKAR as Brodie in Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment

BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience

CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 Development Team – Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision

SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios

TINY GLADE Tomasz Stachowiak, Anastasia Opara – Pounce Light/Pounce Light

WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 – Development Team – Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment

