Astro Bot wins Best Game at the BAFTA Games Awards
Astro Bot took home five awards on the night
Astro Bot has won Best Game at the BAFTA Games Awards.
Astro Bot also led the pack in winners overall, taking home 5 awards. Still Wakes the Deep took home three awards, including wins in both performance categories.
Hosted by comedian Phil Wang, the show celebrated the last year in video games.
Following its Best Game win in 2023 Vampire Survivors won Evolving Game. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II won the Technical Achievement prize, with Metaphor: Refantazio taking home the award for Narrative.
Tales of Kenzera: Zau, the debut game from Abubakar Salim’s Surgent Studios, won the BAFTA for Game Beyond Entertainment.
BAFTA’s eligibility window this year runs from November 25, 2023 to November 15, 2024, with the exception of those in Evolving Game. Remakes are only eligible in craft categories, and DLC is eligible in Evolving Game and certain craft categories.
You can view the full list of winners below.
2025 BAFTA Games Awards nominees (Winners in bold)
ANIMATION
ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 Development Team – Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision
LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES Development Team – Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment
SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic
WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 Development Team – Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment
ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT
ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience
HAROLD HALIBUT Ole Tillmann, Fabian Preuschoff, Onat Hekimoglu – Slow Bros./ Slow Bros.
NEVA Development Team – Nomada Studio/Devolver Digital
SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
STILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT
ANIMAL WELL Billy Basso – Billy Basso/Bigmode
ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
HELLDIVERS 2 Development Team – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment
SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE 2 Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
STAR WARS OUTLAWS Development Team – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft
STILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
BEST GAME
ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
BALATRO LocalThunk – LocalThunk/Playstack
BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience
HELLDIVERS 2 Development Team – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment
THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: ECHOES OF WISDOM Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo
THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic
BRITISH GAME
A HIGHLAND SONG Development Team – inkle Ltd
LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES Development Team – Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment
PAPER TRAIL Development Team – Newfangled Games/Newfangled Games
SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
STILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic
DEBUT GAME
ANIMAL WELL Billy Basso – Billy Basso/Bigmode
BALATRO LocalThunk – LocalThunk/Playstack
PACIFIC DRIVE Development Team – Ironwood Studios/Kepler Interactive
THE PLUCKY SQUIRE Development Team – All Possible Futures/Devolver Digital
TALES OF KENZERA: ZAU Development Team – Surgent Studios/Electronic Arts
THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic
EVOLVING GAME
DIABLO IV Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
FINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINE Development Team – Creative Studios 3/Square Enix
NO MAN’S SKY Development Team – Hello Games/Hello Games
SEA OF THIEVES Development Team – Rare/Xbox Game Studios
VAMPIRE SURVIVORS Development Team – Poncle/poncle
WORLD OF WARCRAFT Development Team – Blizzard Entertainment/Blizzard Entertainment
FAMILY
ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
CAT QUEST III Desmond Wong Liang Wai, Nursyazana binte Zainal – The Gentlebros/Kepler Interactive
LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES Development Team – Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment
LITTLE KITTY, BIG CITY Development Team – Double Dagger Studio/Double Dagger Studio
THE PLUCKY SQUIRE Development Team – All Possible Futures/Devolver Digital
SUPER MARIO PARTY JAMBOREE Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo
GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT
BOTANY MANOR Development Team – Balloon Studios/Whitethorn Games
KIND WORDS 2 (LOFI CITY POP) Ziba Scott, Luigi Guatieri, Clark Aboud – Popcannibal/Popcannibal
SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
TALES OF KENZERA: ZAU TALES OF KENZERA: ZAU Development Team – Surgent Studios/Electronic Arts
TETRIS FOREVER Development Team – Digital Eclipse/Digital Eclipse
VAMPIRE THERAPIST Cyrus Nemati, Sheila Fell, Kim Schumacher – Little Bat Games/Little Bat Games
GAME DESIGN
ANIMAL WELL Billy Basso – Billy Basso/Bigmode
ASTRO BOT – Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
BALATRO LocalThunk – LocalThunk/Playstack
HELLDIVERS 2 Development Team – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment
THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: ECHOES OF WISDOM Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo
TACTICAL BREACH WIZARDS Tom Francis, Steve Lee, John Roberts – Suspicious Developments/Suspicious Developments
MULTIPLAYER
CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 Development Team – Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision
HELLDIVERS 2 Development Team – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment
LEGO HORIZON ADVENTURES Development Team – Guerilla, Studio Gobo/Sony Interactive Entertainment
SUPER MARIO PARTY JAMBOREE Development Team – Nintendo/Nintendo
TEKKEN 8 Development Team – BANDAI NAMCO Studios/ BANDAI NAMCO Studios
WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 Development Team – Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment
MUSIC
ASTRO BOT Kenneth C M Young – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience
FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Development Team – Square Enix/Square Enix
HELLDIVERS 2 Wilbert Roget II, Ross Tregenza, Keith Leary – Arrowhead Game Studios/Sony Interactive Entertainment
SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
STAR WARS OUTLAWS Wilbert Roget II, Simon Koudriavtsev, Erik Jacobsson – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft
NARRATIVE
BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience
DRAGON AGE: THE VEILGUARD Development Team – BioWare/Electronic Arts
FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Development Team – Square Enix/Square Enix
METAPHOR: REFANTAZIO Development Team – ATLUS/SEGA
SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
STILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
NEW INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY
ANIMAL WELL Billy Basso – Billy Basso/Bigmode
BALATRO LocalThunk – LocalThunk/Playstack
BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience
METAPHOR: REFANTAZIO Development Team – ATLUS/SEGA
STILL WAKES THE DEEP Development Team – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
THANK GOODNESS YOU’RE HERE! Will Todd, James Carbutt – Coal Supper/Panic
PERFORMER IN A LEADING ROLE
ALEC NEWMAN as Cameron ‘Caz’ Mcleary in Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
HUMBERLY GONZALEZ as Kay Vess in Star Wars Outlaws – Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft
ISABELLA INCHBALD as Indika in Indika – Odd Meter/11 bit studios
LUKE ROBERTS as James Sunderland in Silent Hill 2 – Bloober Team/Konami Digital Entertainment
MELINA JUERGENS as Senua in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
Y’LAN NOEL as Troy Marshall in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision
PERFORMER IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
ABBI GREENLAND & HELEN GOALEN as The Furies in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
ALDIS AMAH HAMILTON as Ástríðr in Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
JON BLYTH as Big Ron in Thank Goodness You’re Here! – Coal Supper/Panic
KAREN DUNBAR as Finlay in Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
MATT BERRY as Herbert the Gardner in Thank Goodness You’re Here! – Coal Supper/Panic
MICHAEL ABUBAKAR as Brodie in Still Wakes the Deep – The Chinese Room/Secret Mode
TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
ASTRO BOT Development Team – Team ASOBI/Sony Interactive Entertainment
BLACK MYTH: WUKONG Development Team – GameScience/GameScience
CALL OF DUTY: BLACK OPS 6 Development Team – Treyarch, Raven Software/Activision
SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II Development Team – Ninja Theory/Xbox Game Studios
TINY GLADE Tomasz Stachowiak, Anastasia Opara – Pounce Light/Pounce Light
WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2 – Development Team – Saber Interactive/Focus Entertainment