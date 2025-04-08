Astro Bot wins Best Game at the BAFTA Games Awards

Astro Bot has won Best Game at the BAFTA Games Awards.

Astro Bot also led the pack in winners overall, taking home 5 awards. Still Wakes the Deep took home three awards, including wins in both performance categories.

Hosted by comedian Phil Wang, the show celebrated the last year in video games.

Following its Best Game win in 2023 Vampire Survivors won Evolving Game. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II won the Technical Achievement prize, with Metaphor: Refantazio taking home the award for Narrative.

Tales of Kenzera: Zau, the debut game from Abubakar Salim’s Surgent Studios, won the BAFTA for Game Beyond Entertainment.

BAFTA’s eligibility window this year runs from November 25, 2023 to November 15, 2024, with the exception of those in Evolving Game. Remakes are only eligible in craft categories, and DLC is eligible in Evolving Game and certain craft categories.

You can view the full list of winners below.

2025 BAFTA Games Awards nominees (Winners in bold)