Astro Bot is getting more levels, and the Astro Bot DualSense is coming back

Astro Bot is getting more levels, and the Astro Bot DualSense controller is coming back “with a new twist.”

The new levels were announced during PlayStation‘s State of Play stream on Wednesday. These levels, which Astro Bot director Nicolas Doucent described as “challenge levels,” will bring the number of planets in Astro Bot to 90.

Doucet also announced that the special edition Astro Bot DualSense controller will return with a “new twist,” later this year.

More to follow…