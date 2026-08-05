Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s director has returned to Ubisoft, is now game director for the Assassin’s Creed brand

A veteran Assassin’s Creed developer has returned to Ubisoft after five years to become game director for the Assassin’s Creed brand.

Eric Baptizat joined Ubisoft in 2005 and stayed there for 16 years. During that time he was lead game designer on Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag, senior game designer on Assassin’s Creed Unity, project lead on game design on Assassin’s Creed Origins and game director on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

After this, Baptizat left Ubisoft and joined EA‘s Motive Studio, where he was game director on the critically acclaimed Dead Space remake, well as one of the game design directors on Battlefield 6.

Now, as announced on LinkedIn by Assassin’s Creed head of content Jean Guesdon, Baptizat has returned to Ubisoft after five years to lead on game direction for the series going forwards.

“Thrilled to share some exciting news,” Guesdon wrote. “After an incredible professional journey, including 16 years at Ubisoft and then leading the critically acclaimed Dead Space remake at EA Motive, Eric Baptizat is coming back to the Assassin’s Creed family as our new Game Director for the brand.

“Eric needs no introduction in this universe. 16 years at Ubisoft, key contributions to Black Flag, Origins, and Valhalla as Game Director, his passion for gameplay craft and his deep connection to this franchise speak for themselves.

“Seeing someone with his expertise, his rigor, and his collaborative spirit step into this role fills me with confidence and honestly, a lot of excitement, for what’s ahead for the brand. Welcome back, Eric. We’re so glad to have you home.”

The latest release in the series, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, is a remake of the game Baptizat originally worked on as lead game designer.

VGC’s Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced review joked that it was “the best Assassin’s Creed game since Black Flag”, saying that “13 years later, Edward Kenway’s adventure is still just as compelling”.

“Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced is a great remake of a game that probably didn’t need to be remade,” we said.

“Of all the games in the AC franchise, Black Flag holds up better than many, but that doesn’t change the fact that I had a wonderful time going back. The cast, setting and atmosphere are still some of the best ever realised in the series, and the new content feels right at home.”