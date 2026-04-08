Assassin’s Creed Shadows update adds PSSR 2 upscaling for PS5 Pro, plus keyboard and mouse support on Switch 2

Assassin’s Creed Shadows has received a new update, which adds new features for the PS5 and Switch 2 versions of the game.

The version 1.1.10 patch is available now on all formats, and adds PSSR 2 support for PlayStation 5 Pro players.

PSSR 2 is the PS5 Pro’s latest AI upscaling model, and claims to provide better results than the previous version of PSSR.

The tech has been rolling out to numerous games over the past few weeks, and now Assassin’s Creed Shadows is the latest game to get it, promising to improve image quality and game performance as a result.

As well as PSSR 2, the new update also adds keyboard and mouse support for the Switch 2 version of the game, giving players another control option on Nintendo‘s console.

Other additions for players on all formats include the ability to now find Bo weapons in the main game. Bo staffs were previously only in the Claws of Awaji expansion but now everyone can use them.

VGC’s Assassin’s Creed Shadows review said: “With excellent gameplay, a compelling narrative and a massive, beautiful world to explore, it is so much better than many expected it to be. Even if it’s not the game that saves Ubisoft, it did exactly what it needed to, bringing confidence back to one of modern gaming’s biggest and most troubled franchises.”

The full patch notes for the game are as follows:

Assassin’s Creed Shadows – Version 1.1.10 patch notes