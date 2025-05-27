Assassin’s Creed Shadows update adds Balatro and Dead by Daylight crossover content

The latest title update for Assassin’s Creed Shadows is released today, adding new crossover content based on Dead by Daylight and Balatro.

The Version 1.0.5 patch goes live today at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST and applies to all formats.

According to Ubisoft, the update adds a special Dead by Daylight event which includes a new free quest, which can be accessed from the Hideout after unlocking Yasuke. Completing the event earns players a free trinket and banner.

“As villagers begin to disappear, Naoe becomes suspicious of the strange presence attacking the local people of Harima,” the quest’s description reads. “To succeed, you will need to master unique mechanics and confront a formidable otherworldly threat.”

The game’s store will also add a new Dead by Daylight pack which includes outfits, weapons and trinkets based on the horror game, as well as the ability to ride its demon horse Maurice.

As well as the Dead by Daylight collaboration, the new Assassin’s Creed Shadows update also includes new items based on Balatro. “We are also adding a new trinket for Naoe, and an amulet for Yasuke called Winning Hand,” Ubisoft says. These items include a perk that lets the player trigger a random affliction on enemies on combo enders.

Ubisoft doesn’t explain how to get the Balatro content, however, simply saying “you will need to work together to figure out how to get it”.

Title Update 1.0.5 is inbound tomorrow, May 27th @ 12 PM UTC. 🏃 Parkour Improvements + side & back ejects.

📸 New Photo Mode Features.

Other additions and improvements in version 1.0.5 include improved parkour mechanics and the unlocking of the Thrown to the Dogs quest. This was a pre-order bonus quest but is now available to everyone.

A new vertical jump move allows Naoe and Yasuke to jump straight up and grab any ledge, instead of having to look for a vertical wall-run instead. Sprinting will also now stay activated following a parkour move.

Photo mode has also been given a large revamp, with numerous new features including the ability to change the time of day, tweak poses and facial expressions, toggle headgear and various frames and camera speeds.

The full list of improvements and bug fixes can be found on the official Assassin’s Creed website.

Last month ratings board PEGI listed a new rating for a Switch 2 version of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, but Ubisoft has still to officially announce one. It has announced, however, that Star Wars Outlaws will be coming to Nintendo’s new console on September 4.