Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ Switch 2 release date and price have leaked ahead of an official announcement

The release date and price of the still as-yet-unannounced Switch 2 version of Assassin’s Creed Shadows have been leaked by a reliable insider.

Dealabs writer billbil-kun, who has a lengthy track record of accurately reporting on products before they’re announced, has confirmed what at this stage had appeared to be all but certain – a Switch 2 version of Assassin’s Creed Shadows is on the way.

According to billbil-kun, the Switch 2 version is set to be released on December 5, 2025 in both digital and physical editions. The physical edition will be a Game-Key card.

The game’s price should be around €50 in Europe, according to the report. North American and UK prices have yet to be confirmed, but for comparison the Switch 2 version of Sonic X Shadow Generations also cost €50, which translated to $50 and £45.

The report also says a pre-order phase will be planned for the Switch 2 version, and that while the exact date for pre-orders to begin isn’t yet known, it should be before November 7 according to billbil-kun’s data.

An official announcement that Assassin’s Creed Shadows is coming to Switch 2 has still yet to be made by Ubisoft, but the mounting evidence appears to suggest it could be a formality at this point.

A Switch 2 version of the game appeared on the PEGI website back in April, with a tag listing it on the site’s front page as one of the game’s supported formats.

A Switch 2 version of the game appeared on the PEGI website back in April, with a tag listing it on the site's front page as one of the game's supported formats.

Further evidence arrived this weekend when French retailer Auchan posted a listing for the Switch 2 version of the game, seemingly accidentally (it has since been removed).

Auchan’s listing included box art seemingly confirming a Game-Key Card release, alongside a description (in French) reading: “Experience Assassin’s Creed Shadows in a whole new way with Nintendo Switch 2.”

Players will be more open to the idea of a Switch 2 port of Assassin’s Creed Shadows following a port of Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws, which was released last month and was praised for delivering a solid port, which Digital Foundry’s John Linneman referred to as “insanely impressive” for the hardware.

VGC’s Assassin’s Creed Shadows review said: “With excellent gameplay, a compelling narrative and a massive, beautiful world to explore, it is so much better than many expected it to be. Even if it’s not the game that saves Ubisoft, it did exactly what it needed to, bringing confidence back to one of modern gaming’s biggest and most troubled franchises.”