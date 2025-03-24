Assassin’s Creed Shadows partnering with Anti-Social Social Club for streetwear drop

Ubisoft and Anti-Social Social Club are partnering for a streetwear collaboration based on Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

The drop will include outerwear items like hoodies and jackets, as well as tracksuits and other sportswear. The drop will also feature a sake set themed after the game.

The collection will go live on March 29, 8 AM PST / 11 AM EST / 15:00 PM GMT.

Anti-Social Social Club has provided the following description for the drop:

Assassin’s Creed Shadows X Anti-Social Social Club ● Shadows Tops: includes tees, hoodies and hats with the Assassin’s Creed Shadows logo on the

front and ASSC logo on the back with the two main protagonists

● Eyes Tops: includes tees and hoodies with the eyes of the two protagonists on the front

alongside ASSC branding and the ASSC logo on the back with the Assassin’s Creed logo

● Yasuke Tops: includes tees and hoodies with a graphic of samurai character Yasuke

superimposed onto the ASSC logo on both the front and back

● Shuriken Tops: includes tees with 4 shuriken “thrown” into the ASSC logo on both the front and

back

● Fight Tops: includes tees, hoodies and hats with imagery of fighting stances on the front

underneath an ASSC logo and both brand logos on the back

● Naoe & Yasuke Tops: includes tees and hoodies with an Assassin’s Creed Shadows logo on the

front atop a graphic of both main characters and an ASSC logo on the back with an Assassin’s

Creed logo

● Football Jersey: designed to incorporate all brand logos on the front and include a huge ASSC

logo on the back with imagery of the two main characters superimposed

● Coaches Jacket: designed to show both Naoe and Yasuke in a battle scene throughout the

entire jacket, ASSC’s logo is featured on the front while Assassin’s Creed logo is featured on one

sleeve and the rear

● Track Suits: the jacket features the game’s logo on the front along with kanji and the ASSC logo

on the back with an additional game logo, the matching pants have kanji and the ASSC logo on

the front and an Assassin’s logo on the rear

● Sake Glass Set: features ceramic sake glasses and a sake pourer with shared co-branding

VGC’s Assassin’s Creed Shadows review called it the “best entry in the series in 10 years.”

“Assassin’s Creed Shadows finally takes the main series to Japan, and does so in some style. With excellent gameplay, a compelling narrative and a massive, beautiful world to explore, it is so much better than many expected it to be. Even if it’s not the game that saves Ubisoft, it did exactly what it needed to, bringing confidence back to one of modern gaming’s biggest and most troubled franchises.”